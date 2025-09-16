Workday Expands Agent Partner Network With New Ventures Partners to Deliver Enterprise-Ready AI Agents

Workday Ventures Companies Will Connect Their AI Agents to Workday's Agent System of Record, Driving Trusted, Enterprise-Ready Innovation

Workday Agent Partner Network Has Grown More Than 4X Since its Launch in June

New AI Agents from Ventures Portfolio Companies Now Available in the Workday Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday Rising 2025 – Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the enterprise AI platform for managing people , money , and agents , today announced that more than 15 Workday Ventures portfolio companies have signed on to the Workday Agent Partner Network —joining a growing ecosystem of partners building AI agents that will connect with the Workday Agent System of Record (ASOR) . This includes some of the most innovative companies shaping the future of work with AI. By connecting their agents to the Workday Agent System of Record (ASOR), these partners will help ensure their agents are secure, enterprise-ready, and aligned to business goals. The new agents—available now in the Workday Marketplace —make it easier for organizations to streamline work, uncover insights, and drive greater productivity.

"Workday Ventures is about more than investment—it's about scaling the most innovative companies shaping the future of work," said Michael Magaro, senior vice president of corporate growth, Workday. "By connecting our Ventures partners' agents to the Workday Agent System of Record, we're giving customers access to trusted, enterprise-ready AI solutions that are secure, responsible, and built to drive real business impact."

Accelerating the Future of Work with Workday's Agent System of Record

As AI agents become core to how work gets done, Workday ASOR provides the foundation to deploy, assign responsibility, and manage agents with the same clarity and accountability as people. It defines roles, governs data access and actions, and ensures every agent—whether built by Workday, a partner, or a customer—operates securely, responsibly, and in alignment with business goals.

The Workday Agent Partner Network extends this foundation—bringing together a growing ecosystem of innovators whose agents are enterprise-ready because they connect into ASOR. Since launching just three months ago, the network has grown more than fourfold to over 50 partners. By combining ASOR's governance with the innovation of its partners, Workday is enabling customers to adopt AI agents with confidence and scale.

Introducing New AI Agents from Workday Ventures Partners

Today, more than 15 Workday Ventures partners are introducing new AI agents—now available in the Workday Marketplace—that connect with Workday ASOR. Designed to automate manual work, enhance decision-making, and unlock new insights, these agents help organizations move faster and free teams to focus on higher-value priorities.

Aisera Assistant: An AI companion that enables instant self-service to employees across the enterprise, from within collaboration channels such as Microsoft Teams and Slack, delivering search, knowledge serving, and autonomous actions.

An AI companion that enables instant self-service to employees across the enterprise, from within collaboration channels such as Microsoft Teams and Slack, delivering search, knowledge serving, and autonomous actions. Auditoria.AI's AP Invoices Agent : Automates invoice processing and vendor inquiries, reducing errors and giving finance teams real-time visibility into cash position.

: Automates invoice processing and vendor inquiries, reducing errors and giving finance teams real-time visibility into cash position. Censia's Talent Landscape, Benchmarking & Strategy Agent: Acts as a strategic advisor, providing real-time insights on competitive benchmarks, identifying weak spots, and suggesting relevant talent strategies.

Acts as a strategic advisor, providing real-time insights on competitive benchmarks, identifying weak spots, and suggesting relevant talent strategies. Glean's Work AI for All Agent: A personalized AI assistant unifies search across a user's apps and automates routine tasks, saving employees hours of work weekly.

A personalized AI assistant unifies search across a user's apps and automates routine tasks, saving employees hours of work weekly. Laurel's AI Time Tracking Agent: Translates work into accurate time records automatically, providing clear visibility into time spent across teams, clients, and projects.

Translates work into accurate time records automatically, providing clear visibility into time spent across teams, clients, and projects. TechWolf's Workforce Intelligence Agent: Analyzes HR, business, and market data to show how AI can automate, augment, or redesign work, connecting tasks, skills, and jobs to align workforce planning with business goals.

Analyzes HR, business, and market data to show how AI can automate, augment, or redesign work, connecting tasks, skills, and jobs to align workforce planning with business goals. Uplimit's Skill-Building Agent: Creates dynamic practice scenarios that adapt to a learner's responses, offering instant, AI-powered guidance on difficult conversations or coding, and scaling high-quality feedback without extra facilitator work.

Creates dynamic practice scenarios that adapt to a learner's responses, offering instant, AI-powered guidance on difficult conversations or coding, and scaling high-quality feedback without extra facilitator work. Workboard.AI's Leadership Coach Agent: Helps managers define and set priorities, prepares meeting pre-reads and agendas, follows up with team members on deliverables, suggests and drafts kudos, and helps them think through and deliver challenging feedback.

These new AI agents are now available in Workday Marketplace , giving customers an easy way to discover, deploy, and benefit from solutions that address real business needs—while providing Ventures partners with new opportunities to showcase innovation and scale their growth.

"Being a Workday Ventures partner and part of the Agent Partner Network allows us to deliver more AI innovations to the Workday ecosystem," said Abhi Maheshwari, CEO, Aisera. "This collaboration enables Aisera to do what it does best—delivering best-in-class agentic AI for the enterprise—while Workday provides the scale and trust of their ecosystem."

Workday Ventures partners including Aisera, Auditoria.AI, Glean, Laurel.ai, TechWolf, and WorkBoard.AI will demo their new AI agents at the Marketplace Zone in the Moscone West Expo during Workday Rising in San Francisco.

About Workday Ventures

Workday Ventures is the strategic investment arm of Workday. The $500 million fund invests in early-stage, enterprise software startups that are building the next generation of solutions in the areas of finance, HR, and vertical applications. For more information, visit ventures.workday.com .

About Workday

Workday is the enterprise AI platform for managing people , money , and agents . Workday unifies HR and Finance on one intelligent platform with AI at the core to empower people at every level with the clarity, confidence, and insights they need to adapt quickly, make better decisions, and deliver outcomes that matter. Workday is used by more than 11,000 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 65% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

