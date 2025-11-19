Workday Expands Workday GO, the All-in-One "Workday for All" Solution, to Support Businesses of All Sizes

New Workday GO Global Payroll, Partner Network, and Deployment Agent to Help Companies Cut Costs, Reduce Complexity, and Scale Faster

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday Rising EMEA – Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the enterprise AI platform for managing people , money , and agents , today announced the expansion of Workday GO , the all-in-one solution that brings the full power of the Workday platform to midsize organizations around the world. With Workday GO, companies get a single, simplified way to manage their HR and finance operations—combining Workday's industry-leading solutions with fast deployment, ease of use, and built-in scalability. Now it will be easier than ever to get started with Workday, to hire and pay workers wherever needed, and take advantage of Workday AI, all through a unified purpose-built solution.

Midsize Organizations Power 70% of Jobs, but Struggle With Outdated Systems



Midsize businesses are critical to the global economy—making up nearly 90% of companies worldwide, driving as much as 70% of employment, and contributing up to 70% of global GDP. Despite their outsized impact, these organizations often struggle to access the modern technology and resources they need to compete and grow. Outdated systems, fragmented payroll processes, and limited digital tools hold them back from operating with the speed and efficiency of larger enterprises.

Workday GO is designed to close that gap—giving midsize businesses industry-leading HR, payroll, and AI in one simple, easy-to-deploy solution.

"Midsize organizations are often forced to choose between powerful technology and practical simplicity," said Max Wessel, senior vice president of growth, Workday. "Workday GO changes that equation. We've combined the power of enterprise-grade HR, payroll, and AI with one predictable price, one trusted partner ecosystem, and one of the simplest deployment experiences in the market—so every growing business can scale confidently."

"With Workday GO, we went from kick-off to go-live in just 42 working days—a clear sign of strong teamwork and focus to deliver in time, scope, and budget," said Denise Trentin, manager global HR projects, Master Builders Solutions. "Efficient HR processes are essential to supporting our people worldwide and driving our growth, and Workday is a key partner in helping us achieve that efficiency."

A Reimagined Global Payroll Experience With Workday GO Global Payroll



Payroll is one of the most complex challenges for growing midsize companies—especially as they expand into new countries and navigate different compliance rules. This is why Workday is announcing Workday GO Global Payroll—an end-to-end payroll solution designed to eliminate complexity. Workday GO Global Payroll enables one seamless, consistent way to pay workers worldwide, fully integrated into the Workday experience. Through an expanded partnership with Remote, Workday is enabling Workday GO customers to simplify the act of operating anywhere.

"Workday GO Global Payroll removes one of the biggest barriers to global growth: disconnected systems for hiring and paying international teams," said Job van der Voort, CEO and co-founder, Remote. "By combining Remote's global infrastructure and expertise with Workday's powerful platform, we're giving midsize companies a seamless way to hire and pay talent anywhere. Together, we're helping these organizations expand with confidence, without the operational complexity that has traditionally slowed them down."

Introducing the Workday GO Partner Network to Enable Growth Without Complexity



To further simplify global payroll and deployment, Workday also announced the new Workday GO Partner Network—a unified ecosystem of global Workday payroll, benefits, and deployment partners. By bringing everything together in one seamless experience, one trusted relationship, and one centralized contract, Workday GO makes it even easier for customers to scale without complexity. Launch partners—including Benefit Harbor, BNB, HR Path, Kainos, OneSource Virtual, Remote, TopBloc, and Three Link Solutions—help customers scale globally with confidence.

New Workday Deployment Agent Drives Faster, Easier, More Affordable Deployment



Workday is introducing a new Deployment Agent for Workday GO to help customers get up and running quickly. This AI-powered assistant—already used by Workday consultants and deployment partners—will now be directly available to Workday GO customers. Deployment Agent guides teams step by step, streamlining setup, and cutting unnecessary complexity. Deployment Agent is helping lower implementation time by up to 25%, enabling customers to go live faster and realize value sooner.

Embedded Workday Agents Help Midsize Organizations Do More With Less



Workday GO makes enterprise-grade AI accessible to midsize organizations. With embedded Workday Illuminate agents available from day one—including Payroll Agent, Workday Self-Service Agent, and Business Process Optimize Agent—customers can reduce manual work, improve process efficiency, and help teams focus on driving their business forward.

Availability



The next release of Workday GO—including the Deployment Agent, Workday GO Global Payroll, and the ability to integrate Workday GO Partner Network solutions—will be available in February 2026 in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Germany, and France, with additional markets to follow.

