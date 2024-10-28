Workday Named a Leader in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises for Ninth Consecutive Year

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money , has again been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises for the ninth consecutive year. Workday was also positioned highest for Ability to Execute. A complimentary copy of the report is available here .

Workday remains at the forefront of HR transformation with innovative solutions powered by Workday Illuminate ™, the next generation of Workday AI. Built on the world's largest and cleanest HR and finance dataset, Illuminate accelerates common tasks, delivers AI assistance in the flow of work, and transforms business processes with AI orchestration. More than 5,525 organizations including Asda, FedEx, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Korean Air, P.F. Chang's, Saab AB, and Sumitomo Drive Technologies EMEIA use Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) to manage their workforce, grow and develop talent, and deliver engaging and personalized employee experiences.

"For us, being recognized as a Leader for the ninth year in a row is an acknowledgment of our relentless focus on delivering innovative solutions that empower HR teams to navigate the complexities of recruiting, payroll, learning, talent optimization, workforce management, and more," said Aashna Kircher, group general manager for the office of the CHRO, Workday. "With Workday Illuminate and the growth of our partner ecosystem, we are further enabling our customers to streamline operations and deliver more connected and engaging employee experiences."

With the Workday suite of HR solutions, organizations can:

Transform how work gets done with AI. With Illuminate , the next generation of Workday AI powered by the world's largest HR and finance dataset, customers can accelerate manual tasks like content creation and summarization, receive real-time AI assistance in their workflows, and transform entire business processes with AI orchestration . By anticipating and streamlining common business processes, Illuminate enables HR teams to focus on more strategic and meaningful work, driving productivity gains and cost savings for organizations.

With , the next generation of Workday AI powered by the world's largest HR and finance dataset, customers can accelerate manual tasks like content creation and summarization, receive real-time in their workflows, and transform entire business processes with . By anticipating and streamlining common business processes, Illuminate enables HR teams to focus on more strategic and meaningful work, driving productivity gains and cost savings for organizations. Adopt a total workforce strategy to build a more resilient, agile organization . Workday empowers organizations to develop a holistic approach to workforce management by providing tools to easily source, manage, and analyze all workers – full time, part time, and contingent workers like freelancers or contractors. Workday VNDLY integrates seamlessly with Workday HCM, streamlining processes from onboarding and offboarding to ensuring security protocols are applied consistently across all worker types. Whether organizations are looking to grow, flex, or hire, Workday facilitates skills-based talent strategies to drive agility and provide employees with growth opportunities using gigs, learning, and internal mobility.

. Workday empowers organizations to develop a holistic approach to workforce management by providing tools to easily source, manage, and analyze all workers – full time, part time, and contingent workers like freelancers or contractors. integrates seamlessly with Workday HCM, streamlining processes from onboarding and offboarding to ensuring security protocols are applied consistently across all worker types. Whether organizations are looking to grow, flex, or hire, Workday facilitates skills-based talent strategies to drive agility and provide employees with growth opportunities using gigs, learning, and internal mobility. Leverage the Workday platform to scale innovation. Workday empowers organizations to configure their solutions and work with partners to meet industry-specific needs and tackle their unique business challenges. Recent partnerships with Equifax , Kainos , and Salesforce , and the global availability of Workday Payroll provided by Strada , demonstrate how partners and customers are extending the Workday platform to get even more value from their Workday investments. Whether through collaborative programs like Built on Workday or platform innovations like Workday Extend , Workday continues to offer the flexibility and adaptability that modern businesses require.

Driving Outcomes for Customers Through Innovation and Service

Gartner® Peer Insights™ documents customer experience through verified ratings and peer reviews. As of October 1, 2024, Workday HCM reviews include the following:

"Workday's continued investment in the product has allowed us to continue to meet the ever-changing needs of our business and provided robust roadmaps to allow us to continue to plan for the future." – Director, Global HR Systems in the retail industry [ read full review ]

] "Implementing Workday HCM allowed us to bring multiple HR systems into a singular experience for our HR team, employees, and leaders. Now when supporting our workforce, we have one application that enables us to deliver talent, learning, recruitment, compensation, benefits and core HR capabilities in a single solution." – Associate Vice President of Management and Operations in the healthcare industry [ read full review ]

] "Workday HCM allows us the flexibility to customize our business processes in a way that allows us to serve our unique business needs." – Director of People Insights in the banking industry [ read full review ]

