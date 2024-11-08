Workday Recognized as a Leader in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Service-Centric Enterprises for Third Consecutive Year

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money , has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Service-Centric Enterprises ] for the third year in a row. A complimentary copy of the report is available here .

Workday empowers service-centric organizations across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, and more to make confident financial decisions faster. More than 10,500 customers across the globe including Cushman & Wakefield, Drury Hotels, Franklin Templeton, RaceTrac, Unum, Vertex, and more use Workday to drive business agility and adapt to the changing world of work. With Workday Illuminate ™, the next generation of Workday AI, customers are able to accelerate common tasks and transform entire finance processes, from budgeting to expense reporting.

"Workday's AI-powered solutions drive efficiency, productivity, and cost savings by unifying people and financial data for actionable insights and accelerated growth," said Terrance Wampler, group general manager, office of the CFO, Workday. "We believe this recognition affirms our commitment to delivering continuous innovation that empowers our customers to propel their businesses forward and enhance profitability."

Combining the Power of HR and Finance to Transform How People Work

Workday combines finance, workforce and operational data in a single system of record, providing organizations with timely and accurate insights to help them scale their business and meet their transformation goals.

Service-centric organizations use Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) , Workday Financial Management , and Workday Spend Management to better understand the cost and profitability of their workforce. This insight empowers organizations to increase efficiency and identify new pathways for growth and increased profitability.

With Workday, service-centric organizations can:

Streamline core HR and finance processes , eliminating inefficient and manual tasks in payroll, reporting, scheduling, and more to deliver engaging experiences so employees can focus on work that matters.

, eliminating inefficient and manual tasks in payroll, reporting, scheduling, and more to deliver engaging experiences so employees can focus on work that matters. Integrate seamlessly with external systems , creating a trusted source of truth for finance and HR across industry-specific systems, such as point-of-sale systems for retailers, claims databases for insurance companies or loan systems for banks.

, creating a trusted source of truth for finance and HR across industry-specific systems, such as point-of-sale systems for retailers, claims databases for insurance companies or loan systems for banks. Predict financial outcomes, delivering the most granular set of insights to drive faster and more accurate analysis, forecasting, and decision-making.

Customer Satisfaction Driven By Unmatched Innovation

Gartner® Peer Insights™ documents customer experience through verified ratings and peer reviews. As of November 1, 2024, Workday reviews include the following:

"An enterprise cloud platform tailored for your modern business requirements. The product provides an excellent array of features effectively streamlining operational processes across various units of organization such as HR management, financial operations, and procurement." – Senior Engineer in the software industry [ read full review ]

] "Implementation allowed us to simplify and standardize our accounting operations, provide transparency and insights to support data-driven decision making, and promote self-service reporting." – Controller in the banking industry [ read full review ]

] "Workday has always exceeded our expectations in terms of the time and effort they are willing to put into our success as a Workday customer. We don't view Workday as just our Financial system, we view them as a partner that has our best interest in mind." – Vice President, Finance, Planning and Op in the energy and utilities industry [ read full review ]

