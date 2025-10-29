Workday Recognized as a Leader in Inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP Finance

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the enterprise AI platform for managing people , money , and agents , has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP Finance . Workday was also positioned highest for Ability to Execute and furthest for Completeness of Vision. A complimentary copy of the report is available here .

Workday accelerates finance transformation for leading organizations, empowering them to protect and grow the value of their organization. Powered by an intelligent data core and Workday Illuminate ™, Workday helps organizations across the globe including Advocate Health, Cushman & Wakefield, Medidata, Unum, and more make confident and timely financial decisions, retain top talent, better manage costs, drive profitability, and support global growth goals.

"The CFO has always been central to the growth of the business, and the role continues to expand. Finance leaders are balancing core responsibilities while strengthening their influence across the enterprise," said Andrew Kershaw, group general manager, office of the CFO, Workday. "We believe this recognition from Gartner reinforces Workday's unique ability to support that shift. By moving beyond backward-looking systems and enabling finance to shape what comes next, we're helping organizations drive growth, strengthen resilience, and unlock future value."

Workday is delivering the next generation of ERP, redefined for the AI era. By unifying HR and finance on one intelligent platform, Workday empowers people at every level with the clarity, confidence, and insights they need to adapt quickly, make better decisions, and deliver outcomes that matter. With Workday Financial Management, organizations can:

With Illuminate, functions within the office of the CFO can streamline core processes – from record to report, procure to pay, and contract to cash – to gain unprecedented speed that helps master compliance, efficiency, and insight. This reduces inefficiencies and enables teams to drive operational excellence and focus on more impactful work, like predicting future outcomes and uncovering untapped revenue opportunities. Shape the Future of Finance with AI . Illuminate simplifies complex accounting and finance processes to help CFOs make more confident financial decisions, faster. With Workday's growing portfolio of agentic AI solutions – including Contract Intelligence Agent, Revenue Contract Agent, Financial Audit Agent, Financial Close Agent, and Financial Test Agent – CFOs can increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and drive value.

. Illuminate simplifies complex accounting and finance processes to help CFOs make more confident financial decisions, faster. With Workday's growing portfolio of – including Contract Intelligence Agent, Revenue Contract Agent, Financial Audit Agent, Financial Close Agent, and Financial Test Agent – CFOs can increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and drive value. Identify New Pathways for Growth and Profitability. Workday gives customers a comprehensive view of their finance, workforce, and operational data so they can analyze the true cost of their operations, providing transparency into how shared resources are consumed.

