Workday Sees Continued Momentum Across Healthcare, Driven By Demand for Solutions to Advance the Future of Health

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money , today announced continued momentum within the healthcare industry in Q2. Leading mid-sized organizations across the continuum of care including Columbine Health, The Center for Disability Services, GoHealth Urgent Care, Hebrew SeniorLife, Inc., Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Phelps Health, Reid Health, Sea Mar Community Health, SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium, Waverly Health Center, and more are selecting and deploying Workday solutions for healthcare to simplify business processes, attract and retain talent, and scale access to care.

"Healthcare providers are facing incredible challenges: supply chain issues, staffing shortages, and the growing need to provide truly patient-centered care. To meet these challenges, they urgently need to update their data and technology systems," said John Kravitz, vice president and head of healthcare at Workday. "By bringing together HR, payroll, finance, and supply chain data, Workday helps healthcare organizations make smarter choices, adapt quickly, and focus their energy on what truly matters: providing excellent healthcare."

Workday helps healthcare organizations overcome outdated technology to improve efficiency, lower costs, and focus on delivering quality care. In Q2, health systems, ambulatory practices, and post-acute facilities continued to select and deploy Workday to drive savings, improve clinician experiences, and boost supply chain resilience:

The Center for Disability Services, Hebrew SeniorLife, Inc., Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, Reid Health, Sea Mar Community Health, and Waverly Health Center selected Workday Financial Management , Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) , and Workday Supply Chain Management (SCM) .

and selected , , and Columbine Health and GoHealth Urgent Care selected Workday Financial Management and Workday HCM.

and selected Workday Financial Management and Workday HCM. Mercy Medical Center, Phelps Health , and SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium deployed Workday Financial Management, Workday HCM, and Workday SCM.

"Workday is enabling us to consolidate and optimize the daily workflow our management team and staff experience through a one stop shop for HR, finance, and supply chain operations," said Jeff Cash, senior vice president and chief information officer, Mercy Medical Center. "With Workday, we can efficiently adapt our business processes to the ever-changing healthcare environment and continue to deliver The Mercy Touch to our workforce and patients."

With AI embedded into the core of the Workday platform, Workday helps healthcare organizations – regardless of size – transform their business. The Workday platform is simple to deploy and provides a comprehensive view across finance, workforce, operations, and supply chain data, enabling healthcare organizations to scale and improve patient and employee experiences.

