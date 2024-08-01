Workday Transforms How Companies Hire and Manage Talent with New AI-Powered HR Solutions

HiredScore AI for Recruiting and Talent Mobility Solutions Are Now Available Through Workday to Boost Recruiter Productivity and Empower Hiring Managers and Employees

Company Unveils AI Enhancements to Workday Job Architecture to Accelerate Skills-Based Talent Strategies

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money , today announced that HiredScore AI for Recruiting and HiredScore AI for Talent Mobility are now available through Workday. The company also introduced new AI capabilities in Workday Job Architecture. These significant AI enhancements will help organizations achieve measurable outcomes in productivity, operational efficiency, and organizational agility.

Recruiting, hiring, and retaining workers today can be complex and time-consuming for organizations and job seekers. At the same time, finding the right talent with the skills needed to fulfill certain job requirements is critical to the success of an organization.

"Inefficient processes can delay hiring and put undue burden on recruiters and managers and can result in both internal and external candidates being overlooked," said Aashna Kircher, group general manager for the office of the CHRO, Workday. "Workday is delivering AI to rapidly transform how organizations manage talent – to help them find the right person for the right job at the right time."

HiredScore AI for Recruiting and Talent Mobility Now Available Through Workday

Starting today, organizations can purchase HiredScore AI for Recruiting and HiredScore AI for Talent Mobility from Workday. With these solutions, Workday provides organizations with access to AI-powered talent orchestration that drives transformative shifts and measurable outcomes in productivity, time-to-hire, candidate experience, manager experience, and employee growth.

"The healthcare industry faces significant labor shortages marked by retirements, burnout, and industry challenges over the last several years," said Tom Nesteruk, senior vice president of HR and associate chief people officer, AdventHealth. "HiredScore AI is transforming the way we engage and support our talent pool and existing workforce – it has helped us hire more than 1,000 clinical candidates from our existing database within the first year of implementation, and we've seen a 40% decrease in our hiring manager decision time."

"With HiredScore, we have found a partner that not only delivers exceptional value to the core areas of recruiting and internal mobility but also helps us innovate and transform the way we support all our employees," said Greg Muccio, head of talent acquisition, Southwest Airlines. "The HiredScore solutions are a game-changer, enabling us to leapfrog traditional methods and set new standards in talent management."

With HiredScore AI for Recruiting, customers can:

Use AI to quickly and transparently identify candidates whose skills and experience most closely match an open requisition, accelerating speed-to-hire using data-driven insights and a consistent experience for all candidates.

Enable recruiters and hiring managers to rediscover talent from past applicants and passive talent pipelines, helping organizations deliver on their promise to stay in touch with highly qualified candidates for future jobs.

Assist candidates in discovering other job openings they qualify for or in being invited to apply for future openings, connecting organizations with passionate workers.

Experience unprecedented efficiency with measurable outcomes like a 25% boost in recruiter capacity and 34% faster hiring manager reviews.

With HiredScore AI for Talent Mobility, customers can:

Fulfill their vision of accelerated employee growth and expanded skill sets by delivering career development opportunities directly to employees in their flow of work.

Empower already overburdened managers to seamlessly guide their teams through career growth with tailored job recommendations for their employees.

Experience measurable outcomes like a 40% increase in internal application rates and a 2.3x increase in employees' likelihood to apply to an internal job when provided tailored recommendations.

Workday Delivers AI Innovation in Workday Job Architecture

Setting the right framework to define and organize jobs within an organization is critical to ensuring roles and responsibilities are well-defined and aligned with strategic goals, and to support pay equity.

With new AI capabilities in Workday Job Architecture, customers will be able to:

Access the Intelligent Job Architecture Hub, an AI-powered workspace bringing together insights and actions to manage job architecture from a single place.

Build a future-ready workforce by surfacing market-trending skills suggestions from the Workday customer base contributing data, to help identify emerging skill sets and remain competitive.

Leverage generative AI to accelerate recruiting processes by generating timely job profiles, saving time and resources.

Utilize AI to add skills suggestions to job profiles and simplify maintenance with redundancy detection so job profiles remain organized and consistent.

"The new AI capabilities in Workday Job Architecture will help set a solid foundation for Thomson Reuters to efficiently and intuitively manage our job catalog, make smarter decisions about our talent strategies, and reduce manual maintenance," said Cherry MacKenzie, senior director, HR digital innovation, Thomson Reuters. "As we look to cultivate a more effective and future-proof workforce, Workday is helping us accelerate our skills-based talent strategy and adapt to evolving business needs."

Availability

HiredScore AI for Recruiting is available to Workday Recruiting customers. HiredScore AI for Talent Mobility is available to enterprise Workday Talent Optimization customers. Both HiredScore AI for Recruiting and HiredScore AI for Talent Mobility are also available to companies who are not current Workday customers.

The Workday Job Architecture updates will begin rolling out globally to Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) customers this year.

