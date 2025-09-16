Workday Unveils Workday Build, Giving Developers the Tools to Build the Future of Work

Open Developer Platform Empowers Customers and Partners to Create, Share, and Scale AI-Powered Enterprise Solutions

New Agent Builder Makes It Easy to Design, Deploy, and Manage Enterprise-Grade AI Agents Directly Within Workday

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday Rising 2025 -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the enterprise AI platform for managing people , money , and agents , today announced Workday Build , a new developer platform that gives customers and partners the power to create, share, and scale AI-powered solutions directly on Workday. Workday Build opens access to the company's applications, data, and AI in entirely new ways, empowering every customer, partner, and developer to customize Workday, extend its capabilities, and deliver AI innovations faster – with the trust and security Workday is known for.

Workday Build will also feature the new Workday Flowise Agent Builder , a low-code tool that makes it simple to build, deploy, and manage custom AI agents within Workday. This will allow customers to leverage the data and context in Workday to create business-specific AI agents with speed, flexibility, and confidence.

"The era of one-size-fits-all enterprise software is over," said Peter Bailis, chief technology officer, Workday. "With Workday Build, customers go from consuming AI to creating with it, giving them the power to build intelligent solutions directly on their most trusted people and financial data. This transforms how they do work, within the security of the Workday platform they already depend on."

Announced at Workday DevCon 2025 , Workday's new AI developer toolset brought the power of Workday Illuminate™ to developers, enabling them to customize and connect AI apps and agents on the Workday platform. Workday Build is the next step in this journey, unifying these tools and programs into a single developer platform that includes:

New Workday Flowise Agent Builder : This low-code tool enables developers to design, deploy, and manage AI agents directly within Workday – from simple conversational experiences to complex workflows. Built on Workday's people and financial data, these agents are secure, context-aware, and enterprise-ready.

: This low-code tool enables developers to design, deploy, and manage AI agents directly within Workday – from simple conversational experiences to complex workflows. Built on Workday's people and financial data, these agents are secure, context-aware, and enterprise-ready. New AI Developer Products and Tools : A unified set of tools to build apps, agents, and orchestrations on the Workday platform, including a gen AI-powered Developer Copilot to turbocharge productivity, and Agent Gateway , which leverages MCP-compliant APIs to seamlessly connect AI agents with Workday's Agent System of Record.

: A unified set of tools to build apps, agents, and orchestrations on the Workday platform, including a gen AI-powered Developer Copilot to turbocharge productivity, and , which leverages MCP-compliant APIs to seamlessly connect AI agents with Workday's Agent System of Record. New Workday Data Cloud : Zero-copy access to make it easier for customers to connect HR and finance data to their favorite enterprise data platforms. By unlocking trusted data where it already resides, organizations can generate deeper insights and power more intelligent, context-rich solutions.

: Zero-copy access to make it easier for customers to connect HR and finance data to their favorite enterprise data platforms. By unlocking trusted data where it already resides, organizations can generate deeper insights and power more intelligent, context-rich solutions. Workday Marketplace and Partner Programs : An expanded ecosystem of vetted, purpose-built solutions from Workday and partners – including those built with partner programs like Built on Workday , Workday Wellness , Global Payroll Connect , and Workday Agent Partner Network – designed to address industry, geography, and category-specific needs.

: An expanded ecosystem of vetted, purpose-built solutions from Workday and partners – including those built with partner programs like , , , and – designed to address industry, geography, and category-specific needs. Skilled Developer Community: A global network where developers can learn, earn certifications, and connect with the Workday ecosystem – expanding the pool of certified talent and accelerating innovation across industries.

Availability

The new Workday Flowise Agent Builder will be available to customers that have Workday Extend Professional in the first half of 2026. Workday Data Cloud will be available to early adopter customers in the first half of 2026 and generally available later that year.

For More Information

Read the blog, " Introducing Workday Build: The Developer Platform to Build the Future of Work with AI ."

." Register to attend Workday Rising sessions in the digital program: The Workday Platform: Transforming Work with Agentic AI [25-KEY2], Sept. 16 at 8:45am PT . Accelerating CIO Transformation with an AI-First Open Platform for Work [25-KEY6], Sept. 16 at 11:00am PT . Building on Workday | Workday Extend and Workday Orchestrate: Strategy and Vision [25-PSVIT1293], Sept. 16 at 4:40pm PT . What's New: Workday AI Agent Builder, Presented by Flowise [25-ITWN1296], Sept. 17 at 4:40pm PT .

sessions in the digital program:

About Workday

Workday is the enterprise AI platform for managing people , money , and agents . Workday unifies HR and Finance on one intelligent platform with AI at the core to empower people at every level with the clarity, confidence, and insights they need to adapt quickly, make better decisions, and deliver outcomes that matter. Workday is used by more than 11,000 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 65% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's plans, beliefs, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent report on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K and other reports that we have filed and will file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

© 2025 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

SOURCE Workday Inc.