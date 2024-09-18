Workday Ventures' Latest AI Investments Fuel Innovation for Workday Customers and the Industry

Investments in Next-Generation AI Companies Reinforce Workday's Commitment to Elevating Humans and Supercharging Work

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money , today announced continued AI momentum with Workday Ventures , the strategic capital arm of Workday, Inc. Workday Ventures has made 10 new AI investments since the beginning of 2023, as part of its focus on AI innovations that help organizations move forever forward.

"There is incredible opportunity in front of us, including the many ways Workday Ventures can help accelerate and connect the latest AI innovations to Workday's growing ecosystem of customers, partners, and employees," said Michael Magaro, senior vice president, corporate growth, Workday. "By partnering with visionary AI companies, we are investing in the latest technologies that will help drive our customers and the industry forward."

Accelerating the Future of Work with AI. Workday Ventures invests in organizations delivering the latest AI technologies to drive productivity and improve business decision-making to support evolving workforce needs, including sourcing, retaining, and developing talent. Recent investments include:

Censia , a talent intelligence platform that brings AI-enabled skills data and insights to employees and HR teams, all within systems like Workday.

, a talent intelligence platform that brings AI-enabled skills data and insights to employees and HR teams, all within systems like Workday. Glean , the Work AI platform connected to all company data, enabling everyone at work to find knowledge, generate content, and automate tasks with AI.

, the Work AI platform connected to all company data, enabling everyone at work to find knowledge, generate content, and automate tasks with AI. Nayya , a benefits intelligence platform that enables employees to choose and engage with their benefits.

, a benefits intelligence platform that enables employees to choose and engage with their benefits. Sana , an AI company transforming how organizations share and access knowledge.

, an AI company transforming how organizations share and access knowledge. TechWolf , an AI-based skills infrastructure company that provides organizations with the data to identify and develop the skills of their workforce.

, an AI-based skills infrastructure company that provides organizations with the data to identify and develop the skills of their workforce. Uplimit , an AI-driven online learning platform revolutionizing education creation and delivery.

Simplifying Business Processes with AI. Workday Ventures is investing in solutions that help customers simplify and streamline business processes to help organizations move faster and more effectively. Recent investments include:

Benepass , a flexible benefits platform that consolidates pre- and post-tax spending accounts onto a single Visa card.

, a flexible benefits platform that consolidates pre- and post-tax spending accounts onto a single Visa card. Oro Labs , a procurement orchestration, intake management, and supplier onboarding platform.

, a procurement orchestration, intake management, and supplier onboarding platform. Tesorio , an AI-powered connected finance operations platform that aggregates company-wide data to drive actionable insights and end-to-end automation, enhancing cash flow management, order-to-cash, and collaboration to drive capital efficient business growth.

, an AI-powered connected finance operations platform that aggregates company-wide data to drive actionable insights and end-to-end automation, enhancing cash flow management, order-to-cash, and collaboration to drive capital efficient business growth. Vanta , a trust management platform that helps organizations automate their security and compliance processes.

Workday Ventures' portfolio companies are expanding the ways customers can access new technologies as part of the Built on Workday program, which enables them to build, manage, and market apps to customers via Workday Marketplace . Several Workday Ventures companies are also featured in Workday AI Marketplace , which requires AI solutions to demonstrate adherence to the Workday Responsible AI Governance Framework .

