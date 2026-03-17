Worker Confidence in Tech Skills Drops 14 Percentage Points Annually as Employer Optimism and Talent Reality Clash

Randstad USA Data Reveals Need for the 'Great Workforce Adaption' as Shifting Trust and AI Anxiety Grows in 2026 Workmonitor report

ATLANTA, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Randstad USA reveals shifting workplace priorities amid a landscape dominated by AI adoption and economic uncertainty. These findings are part of Randstad's Workmonitor 2026 report, drawing on insights from 1,752 workers, 55 employers, and over 1 million job postings.

Overall, 98% of U.S. employers anticipate growing within the next year. Yet, only 55% of talent shares this optimism, putting business growth at risk. This topline finding is one of several critical differences in how employers and talent are responding to the current labor market, indicating the need for both to adapt.

AI Adoption is Rising, Confidence is Falling, and the Skills Gap is Growing

While employers accelerate spending on AI, a disconnect is emerging across the workforce. Nearly two-thirds (65%) of employers reported that they invested in AI in the past 12 months. Yet, a gap in trust has formed: 48% of workers believe these tools primarily benefit the company's bottom line rather than their own careers. The most jarring discrepancy involves the future of entry-level jobs. While 76% of employers predict that at least half of all entry-level roles will disappear within the next five years due to automation, only 42% of the talent pool shares that concern.

This lack of alignment coincides with a sharp decline in digital confidence. Worker self-assurance in handling new technology fell to 64% this year, a significant drop from the 78% reported in 2025. To bridge this gap, 58% of employees now admit they must learn to co-exist with AI to remain competitive in an increasingly automated market.

Additional key findings from the 2026 report include:

Trust in Senior Leadership Wanes as Economic Anxiety Looms, Favoring Managers and Human-Centricity: 40% of talent are concerned about the impact of economic uncertainty on their job security. Employees in manufacturing (58%) are especially concerned, followed by transport & logistics (47%), financial services (36%), and engineering (40%) talent. At the same time, employee trust in company leadership fell from 85% to 73% between 2025 and 2026. In turn, more employees (59%) are turning to their direct managers for greater reassurance amid the current landscape of economic volatility and technological disruption.

40% of talent are concerned about the impact of economic uncertainty on their job security. Employees in manufacturing (58%) are especially concerned, followed by transport & logistics (47%), financial services (36%), and engineering (40%) talent. At the same time, employee trust in company leadership fell from 85% to 73% between 2025 and 2026. In turn, more employees (59%) are turning to their direct managers for greater reassurance amid the current landscape of economic volatility and technological disruption. Workplace Priorities are Changing for Employers and Employees: Work-life balance (48%) is the main reason for staying in their current role, topping pay/benefits (24%) and job security (21%). These priorities are in stark contrast to what employees are experiencing. 78% of talent say their job provides a good work-life balance, down from 86% in 2025. Respondents who say they can control their work hours decreased from 76% to 68%, and those who can control their work location fell to 59% from 71% in 2025.

Work-life balance (48%) is the main reason for staying in their current role, topping pay/benefits (24%) and job security (21%). These priorities are in stark contrast to what employees are experiencing. 78% of talent say their job provides a good work-life balance, down from 86% in 2025. Respondents who say they can control their work hours decreased from 76% to 68%, and those who can control their work location fell to 59% from 71% in 2025. Modern Career Paths are Shifting Toward Flexible, Skills-based and Portfolio Careers: The traditional career path is obsolete, with 76% of employers agreeing that it is outdated and 56% of talent saying they do not want to follow a traditional path. Instead, 91% of employers value skills and experience over formal requirements when hiring talent.

"Amidst economic pressure and the growing adoption of AI in the workplace, talent in the U.S. are recalibrating what they expect from work and rethinking their own relevance and future, ushering in the Great Workforce Adaptation," said Greg Dyer, CCO of Randstad North America. "While workers prioritize workplaces defined by genuine collaboration and intergenerational trust, their evolving expectations are centered on greater individual autonomy, authentic human connection, and employer support to upskill and adapt to the changing world. Employers that strategically meet these core needs will not only retain their best people, but they will also create a powerful engine for sustained growth."

To read the full Randstad 2026 Workmonitor report, visit randstad.com/download-workmonitor-2026. To learn how to use these data-driven insights to transform your workforce strategy into a resilient roadmap that enables growth, register for Randstad USA's upcoming webinar on March 26, 2026.

About Randstad

Randstad is the world's leading talent company with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. We are a partner of choice for talent and clients. We have a deep understanding of the labor market and through our four specializations – Operational, Professional, Digital and Enterprise – help our clients create the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces they need to succeed. We are committed to providing equitable opportunities to people from all backgrounds and help them remain relevant in the rapidly changing world of work. Through the value we create, we are committed to making the world of work better for all.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Randstad operates in 39 markets and has approximately 38,000 employees. In 2025, we supported nearly 150,000 clients and over 1.7 million talent, generating a revenue of €23.1 billion. Randstad N.V. is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, visit randstadusa.com.

SOURCE Randstad US