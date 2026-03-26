U.S. Demand for Skilled Trades Grows 3x Faster than Professional Roles

New Randstad USA data identifies skilled trades as the engine and bottleneck, threatening AI-powered growth

ATLANTA, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While today's discussions focus on how AI might automate desk jobs, the current reality overlooks the demand for the skilled trade talent required to train, implement and sustain this technology. New research from Randstad USA reveals that the AI revolution is currently being built by hand, triggering a demand in skilled trades that is now outpacing professional roles.

Skilled Trade Talent by the Numbers

Scaling AI requires vast physical infrastructure, from data centers and energy systems to automated production facilities, and the hiring trends are reflecting that expansion. Between 2022 and 2026, skilled trades in the U.S. saw explosive growth:

Robotics Technicians: Vacancies skyrocketed by 113.19% .

Vacancies skyrocketed by . HVAC Engineers: Demand rose 77.89% .

Demand rose . Industrial Automation: Increased by 51% .

Increased by . General Trades: Demand for electricians, welders, and construction specialists grew by an average of 30%, significantly higher than the broader market.

A Labor Flip in the U.S. Market

The race to scale the country's digital infrastructure is hitting a wall. The skilled trade workers needed to construct data centers and modernize power grids are taking longer to hire.

It is now more difficult and time-consuming to hire an HVAC professional and an electrician than a software developer. The average time-to-hire for a skilled trades worker has reached 56 days, surpassing the 54-day average for desk-based professionals.

The pressure increases in manufacturing, a key source for skilled trade workers, where more talent is being lost. For every 100 young workers entering the trade sector, 102 are exiting, which is equivalent to an annual decline of 1.72%.

"While much of the conversation surrounding AI focuses on job displacement, we're overlooking the demand it's creating for the skilled trade workforce," said Greg Dyer, CCO of Randstad North America. "AI can't build data centers, upgrade power grids, or maintain its own infrastructure. Because the demand for skilled trades is evolving into highly specialized, digital-first work, leaders must reposition skilled trades as a top-tier career track. Leaders must prioritize investments in education, upskilling, and training, or the AI-fueled growth we seek will stall."

Randstad USA analyzed more than 150 million job postings in the U.S. for key roles between 2022 and 2026 to identify the demand for various roles. These findings are part of a global Randstad study analyzing 50 million job postings during the same time period.

To learn more about Randstad USA, visit randstadusa.com.

About Randstad

Randstad is the world's leading talent company with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. We are a partner of choice for talent and clients. We have a deep understanding of the labor market and through our four specializations – Operational, Professional, Digital and Enterprise – help our clients create the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces they need to succeed. We are committed to providing equitable opportunities to people from all backgrounds and help them remain relevant in the rapidly changing world of work. Through the value we create, we are committed to making the world of work better for all.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Randstad operates in 39 markets and has approximately 38,000 employees. In 2025, we supported nearly 150,000 clients and over 1.7 million talent, generating a revenue of €23.1 billion. Randstad N.V. is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, visit randstadusa.com.

SOURCE Randstad US