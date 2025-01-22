Workera Announces Strategic Investment from Accenture

The investment underscores Workera's leadership in verified skills intelligence and highlights Accenture's commitment to empowering organizations with skills-based training in technology, data, and AI

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workera, the leading AI-powered skills intelligence platform, today announced a strategic investment from Accenture (NYSE: ACN) marking a significant milestone in their strategic alliance. This multi-faceted alliance includes a strategic investment by Accenture, a reseller collaboration enabling Accenture to deliver Workera's solutions to clients globally, and a technology integration establishing Workera as the official skills intelligence layer within Accenture's LearnVantage platform. Together, the companies aim to accelerate the adoption of skills-first strategies, helping organizations navigate the complexities of today's talent landscape.

The partnership comes at a pivotal time. Accenture research reveals that 61% of workers worldwide will require retraining by 2027. While 94% of employees express readiness to learn new skills, only 5% of organizations are effectively reskilling their workforce at scale. The challenge is particularly pronounced in high-demand fields like AI, machine learning, and cloud computing, where skill requirements continue to evolve at an unprecedented pace.

This collaboration builds on Accenture's April 2024 selection of Workera as a skills intelligence partner for LearnVantage, a comprehensive learning platform designed to address the rapidly shortening half-life of technical skills. Where technical expertise once remained relevant for a decade or more, many skills now require reskilling and/or upskilling within just four years—and even sooner in cutting-edge areas like generative AI and machine learning.

"The rise of generative AI has amplified our clients' need for training and upskilling their people in cloud, data, and AI as they build their digital core, which is essential for reinvention," said Kishore Durg, global lead of Accenture LearnVantage. "By integrating Workera into Accenture LearnVantage, we're equipping enterprises with the tools to personalize learning journeys and optimize workforce capabilities using skills intelligence data. This partnership, including our recent investment, underscores Accenture's commitment to delivering transformative value to our clients."

"Workera's expertise in skills intelligence, combined with Accenture's global reach and innovative solutions, will redefine how organizations approach workforce development," said Kian Katanforoosh, CEO and founder of Workera. "Together, we are advancing the skills-first movement, empowering companies to align their talent strategies with business objectives and unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation."

About Workera

Workera is pioneering the future of skills technology, reimagining how organizations align business needs with verified skills data to future-fit their workforce and accelerate productivity and innovation. Trusted by the Fortune 500, Workera leverages AI-powered agents to deliver unparalleled insights into workforce capabilities, utilizing a state-of-the-art skills ontology and cutting-edge LLMs for the most precise skill measurements available. With Workera, businesses can strategically align teams, accurately identify and bridge skill gaps, and optimize talent allocation with unprecedented efficiency. Our commitment to delivering measurable and verified skill data empowers business leaders to not only manage their workforce more effectively, but also to harness the full potential of their human capital. Workera was named in Fast Company's exclusive Most Innovative Companies list for 2024 alongside Microsoft, Canva, and others leading the AI revolution. Discover how Workera is helping future-proof workforces at Accenture, Siemens Energy, Belcorp, The United States Air Force, and Samsung at www.workera.ai.

