Workera Recognized by Everest Group for Leadership in Skills Intelligence

Analyst recognition underscores Workera's leadership in verified skills intelligence and AI workforce transformation

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workera, the trusted skills data layer for the enterprise, today announced major industry recognition from the Everest Group, demonstrating the company's leadership in the rapidly evolving skills intelligence market. Workera was named a Star Performer and Major Contender in the Everest Group Skills Intelligence Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026, an acknowledgment signalling both meaningful growth and industry impact.

"In the age of AI, organizations need more than skills assumptions and static credentials — they need verified evidence of workforce capability," said Kian Katanforoosh, founder and CEO of Workera. "This recognition by credible industry analysts validates the shift we're seeing across the enterprise: skills intelligence is becoming foundational infrastructure for workforce transformation. Workera is helping organizations operationalize verified skills data so they can make smarter decisions around hiring, upskilling, internal mobility, and AI readiness."

In the 2026 Everest Group Skills Intelligence Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment, Workera was recognized as both a Star Performer and Major Contender, reflecting what Everest described as "substantial" year-over-year advancement across Market Impact and Vision & Capability. The Star Performer designation is awarded to organizations demonstrating the strongest progress in market success and capability enhancement over the past year. Everest Group also highlighted Workera's differentiated strengths in AI-adaptive assessments, technical skills verification, personalized learning pathways, and conversational AI mentoring through Elo.

"Workera has been recognized as a Major Contender and named a Star Performer in Everest Group's Skills Intelligence Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 for advancing a differentiated proposition around verified skills intelligence at a time when enterprises are moving beyond inferred or self-declared skills toward more trusted signals. Its progress is particularly visible in how it helps organizations align strategic initiatives to measurable capabilities, benchmark readiness through tailored assessments, and convert those results into targeted upskilling actions and continuous tracking," said Everest Group Vice President Sharath Hari. "The company's investments in Elo, enterprise-specific measurement design, and deeper integrations with platforms such as Workday, Degreed, Udemy, and Coursera are helping strengthen its position in the market. Workera's ability to complement broader HCM and learning ecosystems while providing a more defensible skills signal is central to its value proposition."

This recognition comes as enterprises seek more reliable ways to measure workforce readiness in the AI era. Traditional workforce signals no longer provide sufficient visibility into whether employees can apply skills in real-world environments, particularly as technology cycles accelerate and AI adoption reshapes job requirements. Workera creates a unified skills intelligence layer that transforms fragmented talent signals into measurable, decision-grade evidence of workforce capability so that organizations can identify gaps faster, personalize development pathways, and align workforce strategy directly to business execution.

To learn more about how Workera can help you with workforce transformation, please visit www.workera.ai.

About Workera

Workera is the enterprise's trusted and verified skills data layer, powering critical talent decisions across hiring, development, workforce planning, and AI transformation to align business priorities with real capabilities and accelerate productivity and innovation.

Trusted by Fortune 500 customers, Workera has been recognized by TIME's Best EdTech Companies and World's Top HRTech Companies in 2025; the World Economic Forum's Tech Pioneers; and Inc.'s 2025 Fastest Growing Companies. In 2024, Workera was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies alongside Microsoft, Canva, and others leading the AI revolution. Learn more at workera.ai.

SOURCE Workera