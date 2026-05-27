Workera Releases AI Readiness Assessments Aligned to Evolving Industry Standards

New and updated assessment solution delivers board-ready AI readiness baseline across all organization levels, benchmarked against the industry's deepest dataset

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workera, the AI agents company powering the skills intelligence layer for the enterprise, today announced the launch of the AI Readiness Index Bundle, a pre-packaged, role-based assessment solution that replaces organizational guesswork about workforce AI capability with verified, performance-based evidence in weeks. The bundle represents a shift in how enterprises measure AI readiness: moving from self-reported surveys and course completions, which prove nothing about actual capability, to practical evidence-centered assessment across five organizational personas, from frontline staff to the C-suite.

"We are seeing three distinct levels of AI proficiency emerge across the workforce," said Kian Katanforoosh, founder and CEO of Workera. "Those who use AI the way they once used search; those who use AI as a productivity partner or agent; and those who orchestrate always-on agents around their work, effectively becoming superworkers. The goal of this new AI Readiness Index is to help individuals, organizations, and their boards understand where they stand today, and what it will take to close the gap toward the next level of capability."

When AI skills have a shelf life measured in months, not years, a readiness baseline from even 12 months ago tells you very little about where your workforce stands today. The AI Readiness Index Bundle gives you verified, board-reportable capability evidence built to stay current as the landscape continues to shift.

Research from MIT Sloan Management Review and BCG found that 70% of companies report minimal or no gains from AI initiatives. The reason is consistent: organizations roll out generative AI tools, mandate AI literacy courses, then staff critical initiatives with employees who have completed a course but cannot actually perform the work. The result is stalled projects, wasted investment, and a widening gap between AI ambition and execution reality. The Index stops this pattern by answering a single question with defensible, decision-grade data: Is your workforce actually ready for AI? And where exactly are the gaps?

Built on verified skills measurement rather than self-assessments or course completion metrics, the AI Readiness Index Bundle gives enterprise leaders a clear view of workforce capability across roles, teams, and business functions: who is prepared to apply AI effectively, where critical gaps exist, and where upskilling investment will actually move the needle.

Workera's own research reveals how wide that gap runs: 85% of L&D leaders are confident in their workforce's AI skills, yet only 11% of those individuals could accurately assess their own proficiency when verified. The reason is structural. Most organizations understand capability through one of three lenses: what HR systems infer from job titles and tenure, what employees report about themselves, or whether they completed a course. None of these measures what someone can actually do.

Where traditional assessment programs take three to six months to implement, the bundle deploys immediately with no customization required. In the first three weeks, participants complete role-based assessments designed around how they actually use AI, spanning five organizational personas:

Literate: Generative AI Essentials and Agentic AI Fluency for frontline, sales, marketing, operations, and HR staff

Generative AI Essentials and Agentic AI Fluency for frontline, sales, marketing, operations, and HR staff Practitioner: Prompts, Agents & RAG, and Agentic AI Engineering Fundamentals for product managers, designers, project managers, and operations leaders

Prompts, Agents & RAG, and Agentic AI Engineering Fundamentals for product managers, designers, project managers, and operations leaders Engineer: Prompt Engineering for Developers and Agentic AI Engineering in Practice for software engineers, solutions architects, and AI application developers

Prompt Engineering for Developers and Agentic AI Engineering in Practice for software engineers, solutions architects, and AI application developers Scientist: Deep Learning Advanced Prompts, Agents & RAG for data scientists, ML researchers, and AI modelers

Deep Learning Advanced Prompts, Agents & RAG for data scientists, ML researchers, and AI modelers Steward: Agentic AI Fluency and AI Adoption for Leaders for executives, department heads, CAIOs, and compliance leaders

Assessments take 20-30 minutes and measure actual proficiency through evidence-centered design rubrics, not multiple-choice trivia, built on benchmarks from over 1 million assessments across Workera's enterprise customer base. Results are delivered as board-reportable dashboards with heatmaps, benchmark comparisons, and cohort breakdowns. The data integrates bidirectionally with over 250 HRIS, ATS, and LMS systems, including Workday, SuccessFactors, and Greenhouse, so insights flow directly into the talent systems where decisions are made. From the verified baseline, organizations immediately unlock access to Workera's deeper catalog of 100+ signature assessments, enabling precision upskilling to the exact capability gaps the Index identifies.

Enterprise customers have already deployed the bundle at scale. One global organization assessed more than 30,000 participants across 20 countries, generating verified capability baselines in 60 days and delivering board-reportable insights without the administrative overhead that typically slows enterprise assessment programs.

The AI Readiness Index Bundle starts at less than $5 per participant and includes 10 signature assessments covering all five personas.

To learn more about the AI Readiness Index Bundle or to schedule a demo, visit www.workera.ai.

About Workera:

Workera is the AI agent platform built to maximize human potential in the AI era. Workera reads capability from the tools people already work in, verified, continuously, and at scale. Our five purpose-built AI agents handle every talent decision: who to hire, who's ready to move, where the gaps are, and how to close them. The newest, Ambient Coaching, surfaces skills intelligence in the flow of work. Trusted by the Fortune 500, Workera has been recognized by TIME's Best EdTech Companies and World's Top HRTech Companies in 2025 & 2026; the World Economic Forum's Tech Pioneers; and Inc.'s 2025 Fastest Growing Companies. In 2024, Workera was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies alongside Microsoft, Canva, and others leading the AI revolution. Learn more at workera.ai.

SOURCE Workera