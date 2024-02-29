WORKERS AT HILLEBRAND GORI LAST MILE VOTE UNANIMOUSLY TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

Drivers at DHL Subsidiary Join Local 952 to Gain a Voice at Work

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers at Hillebrand Gori Last Mile, a subsidiary of Deutsche Post DHL Group specializing in high-end wine and liquor delivery, have voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 952.

"We called the Teamsters because we needed a voice at work to advocate for better wages, improved health insurance, and better working conditions," said Carlos Reyes, a driver at Hillebrand Gori Last Mile and a new member of Local 952. "Now it is time to secure a strong first contract that addresses these needs."

DHL acquired Hillebrand and its subsidiaries in March 2022 for more than $1.8 billion. Since the acquisition, the multinational shipping giant has implemented unilateral changes without the input of workers. Teamsters at Hillebrand have organized to secure better wages, improved health insurance, and seniority rights, and to put an end to intrusive inward-facing cameras inside company delivery vehicles.

"Time and again, we've seen companies make out-of-touch, unilateral changes without the input of workers after large acquisitions," said Eric Jimenez, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 952. "Workers organized with the Teamsters to raise their voice at work and stand up to the changes that DHL has implemented that negatively affect their workplace. We look forward to helping our new members negotiate a strong first contract that addresses their concerns, improves wages, and amplifies their voice."

This is the first group of workers from Hillebrand to organize with the Teamsters. These drivers join over 6,000 Teamsters nationwide working at DHL and its various subsidiaries.

Teamsters Local 952 is located in Orange, California. It represents roughly 9,000 truck drivers, transportation, food, office, and warehouse employees at various locations throughout Orange County and the region. For more information, visit www.teamsters952.org.

