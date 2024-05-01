Workers at Portillo's Food Production Warehouse Vote To Unionize With the Iron Workers Union

This vote marks the 2nd Portillo's location to unionize as workers continue to demand living wages, respect on the job, and better working conditions.

AURORA, Ill., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Portillo's Food Service in Aurora voted this week to be represented by Iron Workers Local 853. This comes after six months of workers coming together to speak out against disrespect on the job. During this time, Portillo's management campaigned against the Union by having meetings with employees to try to convince them not to unionize. Despite all odds, workers were able to come out victorious.

Portillos production workers celebrate their union victory with the Iron Workers Union Portillos production workers in Aurora, Il celebrate their union win with the Iron Workers Union

"Today's results show that Portillo's union busting behavior won't deter workers from having their voices heard," said Iron Workers Union General Organizer Hank Hunsell. "It's time to stop playing games. Portillo's leadership, you need to respect your workers' decision and negotiate their first contract now!" Chandra Wilson, a Production Associate and new member of Ironworkers Local 853 said, "I'm so happy, we have a union! This has been a tough fight but it was definitely worth it. I'm ready to fight for better pay, respect, and a better future for me and my kids!" The same sentiment can be felt by her coworker who has worked at this location for over 23 years. "I feel like our voices and concerns will finally be heard," said Fabian Anzures, a Crew Chief and new member of Iron Workers local 853.

This victory comes shortly after a large rally was held in Rosemont, Illinois to support Portillo's Food Service workers at both Aurora and Addison Food Production Warehouses. A livestream of the event can be found here.

"One year ago, workers at the Addison Food Production Warehouse won their union, and since then Portillo's has done everything in their power to try to discredit the election," said Iron Workers Union Organizer Anahí Tapia Torres. "It's downright shameful. However, Portillo's workers are standing strong. Addison workers continue to fight Portillo's baseless claims around their election. The Aurora workers won their union and now have a seat at the table. It's clear the momentum is growing and the workers are ready to do whatever it takes to win a contract."

The Iron Workers Union (IW) represents 130,000 ironworkers in North America who work in construction on bridges; structural steel; ornamental, architectural, clean energy, and miscellaneous metals; rebar; and in fabrication shops.

SOURCE Iron Workers Union