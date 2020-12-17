Workers At So Delicious Vote To Join Teamsters Local 206

SPRINGFIELD, Ore., Dec. 17, 2020 With over three-quarters voting in favor of representation, 107 workers at So Delicious Dairy Free have voted to join Teamsters Local 206. The company, a subsidiary of the Danone Corporation, manufactures a variety of non-dairy beverages and novelty products.

"I want to congratulate Teamsters Joint Council 37 President Tony Andrews for getting the win at the Danone facility in Oregon," said Rome Aloise, Director of the Teamsters Dairy Conference. "We have a national agreement with the Danone Corporation and two other unions, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) and the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers' International Union (BCTWGM). This neutrality agreement allows workers to make their own choice concerning union representation without any interference from the company. It has worked, the company has kept their word, and the results speak for themselves."

In addition to the neutrality agreement, the organizing victory was also a collaboration with the Dairy Conference, Joint Council 37, Local 206 and the International Union of Food Workers, a global federation of trade unions based in Geneva.

"The workers recognized the value of union representation by comparing their conditions to that of our members at Local 206; we also represent workers at another Dannon facility in Portland," said Andrews. "They are due great recognition for their involvement and for achieving success."

Teamsters Joint Council 37 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Oregon.

