Workers at two Portillo's locations united in their fight for a union

A weekend rally supporting Addison workers' petition to recognize their union and Aurora workers' April 30th election drew crowds of over 200 allies.

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers from two Portillo's food production facilities stood together in support of each other's efforts to unionize with Ironworkers Local 853. Over one year ago workers at the Addison location voted overwhelmingly in support of representation, and then on April 5, 2024, reaffirmed their support by formally demanding the company recognize their union. Portillo's Workers in Aurora filed for an election the same day. Workers at Aurora will have their vote April 30th.

"The unity between the two facilities has been inspirational," says Anahi Tapia, Ironworkers Union Organizer. "The workers' movement in Addison has only grown since the initial vote. Then seeing Aurora workers joining the movement despite everything the company has thrown at them, is a testament to the strength of their movement," she continued.

"Portillo's is doing all it can to block the workers' union," says Hank Hunsell, Ironworkers Union General Organizer. "The company appears to be sticking to its talking points about wanting a rerun election. What the company fails to mention is that it already filed its objections, and the NLRB found no merit in their objections. They also fail to mention they appealed that decision, and lost that too," continued Hunsell. "The NLRB ruled multiple times the election was fair. It's time for Portillo's to come to the table and bargain with the workers."

The Iron Workers Union (IW) represents 130,000 ironworkers in North America who work in construction on bridges; structural steel; ornamental, architectural, clean energy, and miscellaneous metals; rebar; and in fabrication shops.

