WORKERS AT UPS-CSI JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 243

News provided by

Teamsters Local 243

21 Dec, 2023, 14:52 ET

Clerks Join Growing Number of CSI Teamsters Nationwide

ROMULUS, Mich., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at UPS Cartage Services Inc. (CSI) have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 243.

The group of office clerks work for a division of UPS that specializes in importing and exporting high volume freight.

"We chose to organize after speaking with some of our co-workers who are already Teamsters and seeing the gains they achieved in the new UPS National Master Agreement," said Jennifer Nowaske, a clerk at CSI and member of Local 243.

Office workers at other CSI locations are also organizing with the Teamsters Union, which represents hundreds of CSI dock workers, drivers, and clerks in various parts of the country. Newly organized workers at CSI are fighting for the high wages, benefits, and improved working conditions enjoyed by other Teamsters working at UPS.

"I want to congratulate these workers for becoming Teamsters. We look forward to achieving a strong first contract that aligns with what other UPS Teamsters have won at the bargaining table," said Scott Quenneville, President of Local 243.

"After winning strong improvements for CSI Teamsters at UPS during contract negotiations this year, more workers around the country are eager to join the union and secure the same standards. We welcome the newest members from Local 243 and look forward to welcoming more CSI workers to the Teamsters," said Ron Seamans Jr., CSI Director of the Teamsters Package Division.

Teamsters Local 243 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Michigan. For more information, visit http://www.teamsters243.org/.

Contact: 
Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610
[email protected] 

SOURCE Teamsters Local 243

Also from this source

CHIPOTLE TEAMSTERS RALLY IN LANSING TO DEMAND A FAIR CONTRACT

CHIPOTLE TEAMSTERS RALLY IN LANSING TO DEMAND A FAIR CONTRACT

Teamsters Local 243 members at Chipotle in Lansing rallied on Friday to demand a fair contract from the multibillion-dollar fast casual giant that...
CHIPOTLE TEAMSTERS TO RALLY FOR A FAIR CONTRACT

CHIPOTLE TEAMSTERS TO RALLY FOR A FAIR CONTRACT

On Friday, November 3, Teamsters Local 243 members who work at Chipotle in Lansing will rally to demand a fair contract from the multibillion-dollar...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Trucking and Road Transportation

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Labor & Union

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.