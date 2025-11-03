Workers have a say on digital rules through collective bargaining

BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily:

A nationwide initiative led by the All-China Federation of Trade Unions has made strides this year, using a "centralized collective bargaining" campaign between platform companies and their workers.

The campaign brings platform companies — businesses that coordinate work through digital apps — to the table to negotiate the algorithms managing their workforce, granting workers a say in their work rules.

To date, 15 out of 16 targeted major platform companies have completed negotiations, with outcomes expected to benefit over 20 million workers in new forms of employment.

Key agreements established across multiple platforms guarantee hourly remuneration not lower than local minimum wage standards, introduce subsidies for severe weather conditions, and outline the gradual elimination of penalties for exceeding time limits.

Within the ride-hailing sector, agreements include publishing clear pricing rules, reducing commission rates, and comprehensively upgrading anti-fatigue protocols with features like abnormal order interception and mandatory rest reminders.

Algorithms and labor regulations, which encompass aspects such as remuneration, rest periods, work intensity, and safety conditions for platform workers, are tied to the vital interests of workers. Conducting negotiations on the regulations is identified as crucial for addressing worker concerns and safeguarding their legitimate interests while supporting the sustainable development of platform enterprises.

By enabling workers to participate in adjusting and optimizing algorithm rules through signed agreements, the initiative enhances algorithmic transparency, safeguarding both workers' core rights and companies' operational needs.

Landmark deals

In April, following multiple rounds of negotiations between front-line delivery riders and platforms in Shanghai, China's first platform algorithm and labor rules agreement — the 2025 Ele.me (Shanghai) on-demand delivery algorithm and labor rules agreement — was established, formulating multiple provisions that address riders' core interests.

Advancing these efforts, a broader negotiation meeting was held by Ele.me in Shanghai on Sept 10. It gathered front-line delivery riders from across China to address widespread concerns regarding compensation, working hours, safety, and welfare benefits. The discussions resulted in a consensus and the execution of the 2025 labor rules agreement.

This agreement is reported to benefit over 4 million delivery riders on the Ele.me platform. It clarifies rights concerning rest and remuneration, phases out penalties for late deliveries, and optimizes route planning. In an industry-first initiative, Taobao Flash Shopping and Ele.me have joined hands to roll out pension and medical insurance subsidies with nationwide coverage.

The platforms and riders have established consensus on multiple fronts in the agreement including labor remuneration, rest periods, occupational protection, welfare benefits and negotiation mechanisms. Notably, under the upgraded scheme effective by year-end, Taobao Flash Shopping and Ele.me will subsidize at least 50 percent of insurance premiums for riders nationwide who maintain consistent order fulfillment and opt into pension and medical insurance schemes, while team leaders and award-winning riders will receive full subsidy coverage.

"Taobao Flash Shopping and Ele.me extend our respect and gratitude to every urban delivery rider. Through these concrete measures, we aim to strengthen support and services for riders, and promote delivery work as a skilled, socially protected and dignified profession within the modern service industry, where every rider can achieve better development and rewards," said Xiao Shuixian, trade union chairman of Ele.me.

A similar negotiation process was carried out by Meituan (Hebei) in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, resulting in the platform's first provincial-level agreement for 2025.

Following three negotiation rounds, the meetings' minutes signed with seven rider representatives clearly define rights concerning income and compensation, rest periods and leave, occupational protection, care and benefits, career development and protections for female riders. A highlight is the pilot for pension insurance subsidies. Riders whose monthly income meets the local contribution base threshold for three out of six months will receive a 50 percent subsidy on insurance costs.

The platform will also require partners to provide heatstroke insurance and high-temperature care payments.

"This meeting has given us riders more security and peace of mind," said rider representative Wang Yixuan.

An Zhihui, deputy secretary-general of the Hebei Online Delivery Industry Association, said the consensus reached in the meeting will serve as a foundation for future efforts, ensuring the platform and its partners fully implement the agreed-upon terms.

Local innovations

In recent years, trade unions across the country have aided "two-way negotiations" between enterprises and workers.

Jiangsu province has established a multiparty collaborative mechanism focusing on drivers' core concerns like income and safety. Meanwhile, Guangdong province has employed a "higher-level union representing lower-level unions" approach to set negotiation agendas, addressing issues such as opaque pricing.

Additionally, Shanghai has focused on broad inclusivity, ensuring over 80 percent of negotiation representatives are front-line workers and creating a participatory framework involving government, consumers and experts.

Promoting algorithmic negotiation serves as a key measure for trade unions to advance a "technology for good" labor framework and strengthen protection for workers in new forms of employment, according to the report to the 20th Communist Party of China National Congress. Trade unions at all levels should build on their experience to advance algorithmic transparency, protect workers' rights, and foster harmonious labor relations in new employment sectors.

