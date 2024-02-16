Workflow Services Adds Talent to Accelerate Clinical Service Delivery Tools at Pharmacies

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workflow Services, an automated platform that solves point-of-care clinical service delivery for pharmacies, announced a set of new leadership positions as it accelerates its footprint and scales its solution at pharmacies across the country.

"We're moving fast to bring the tools pharmacists need to deliver medical services to patients in their communities," said Kevin Houlihan, CEO of Workflow Services and ImageMover. "Adding top talent to our teams has been key to becoming an industry leader in developing efficient, secure workflows for some of the healthcare's largest health systems, technology providers, and government institutions. With these new positions, we're adding expertise and tenacity to our great team. This fuel will propel us to growth in 2024 as we expand our footprint, optimize our solution, and realize our mission of making pharmacists a key player in local healthcare delivery."

Key leadership additions include:

James Lang, Chief Innovation Officer. Lang has extensive expertise in enterprise architecture, product management, and technical strategy at small and large organizations. He comes to Workflow Services with over 20 years of experience building and growing technology companies across multiple industries. Lang's new role synthesizes product, development, and customer insights to build frictionless solutions for patient and pharmacist experiences.

Gretchen Hustad, VP of Customer Success. Hustad joins Workflow Services after spending over 20 years leading teams and building meaningful customer relationships across various industry verticals, including at Fortune 100 companies. In her new role, Hustad will work closely with customers to ensure the Workflow Services platform positively impacts their business today and in the future.

Allison Fonseca, Strategic Account Executive. Fonseca has over 20 years of experience in healthcare, spending the last 12 at a large retail pharmacy chain, partnering with national and regional health plans. In her new role, Fonseca will focus on forging relationships with key retail pharmacy accounts to ensure the platform is helping them hurdle roadblocks to their plans to put healthcare and wellness services at the forefront of their retail operations.

"We are thrilled to welcome James, Gretchen, and Allison to the team," said Elise Miller Hoffman, COO of Workflow Services. "Collectively, they bring a wealth of industry knowledge and understanding of market trends. Individually, they each have proven track records of shipping great products, inspiring high-performing teams, and delivering results for their customers. Their addition to our team allows us to expand our footprint and scale our solution like never before."

About Workflow Services

Workflow Services is a healthcare software developed by ImageMoverMD, Inc. that innovates point-of-care medical workflow solutions for healthcare professionals and patients. The company securely captures and integrates medical data to simplify communication and enhance patient care. ImageMoverMD, Inc. was founded in 2013 to design and deliver a secure solution for managing images at the point-of-care. In 2023, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) selected Workflow Services as a partner in its Diagnostic Data Program, launched to collect data from point-of-care tests administered nationally in pharmacy settings. To learn more visit LinkedIn or www.workflowservices.com

