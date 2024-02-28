Workflow Services' Momentum 100 Days into FDA's Point-of-Care Delivery Initiative at Pharmacies

Comprehensive Tech Platform's Data Collection and Transmission to Inform Public Health Officials, Accelerate Care Delivery in Pharmacy Settings

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workflow Services, a comprehensive and automated platform that solves point-of-care clinical service delivery for pharmacies, marked a major milestone in its partnership with the FDA in its groundbreaking Diagnostic Data Program.

In the 100 days since the FDA selected Workflow Services as its partner to collect data from point-of-care tests administered across U.S. pharmacies, Workflow Services has grown the footprint of users on its platform, built partnerships with industry trade organizations and test manufacturers, and added talent to its team to accelerate the mission of making pharmacists a key player in local healthcare delivery.

"The retail pharmacy setting is rapidly evolving. It's moving in ways and at a pace that it never really has," said Kevin Houlihan, CEO of Workflow Services and ImageMover. "The FDA's Diagnostic Data Program signals that point-of-care testing in non-traditional settings is here to stay and will only continue to grow. It's why our team has been moving fast to expand our footprint, optimize our solution, and help pharmacies accelerate their plans to put healthcare and wellness services at the forefront of their retail operations."

Fully realized, the FDA Program's aim of de-identified data collection and transmission will aid federal and state public health leaders in making evidence-based decisions from a regulatory as well as population health standpoint. Access to diagnostic testing data provides early, and actionable information related to viruses' location and spread—vital information that can empower proactive, targeted intervention to minimize transmission and suppress outbreaks.

Earlier this year, Workflow Services announced a set of new leadership positions to add expertise to a team rapidly growing its user base and expanding its capacity to collect real-world data for analysis by healthcare experts at the FDA.

"We are growing and adding team members with a wealth of industry knowledge, enabling us to be a stronger, more receptive, and agile partner to our pharmacy customers," said Elise Miller Hoffman, COO of Workflow Services and ImageMover.

About Workflow Services

Workflow Services is a healthcare software developed by ImageMoverMD, Inc. that innovates point-of-care medical workflow solutions for healthcare professionals and patients. The company securely captures and integrates medical data to simplify communication and enhance patient care. ImageMoverMD, Inc. was founded in 2013 to design and deliver a secure solution for managing images at the point-of-care. In 2023, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) selected Workflow Services as a partner in its Diagnostic Data Program, launched to collect data from point-of-care tests administered nationally in pharmacy settings. To learn more visit LinkedIn or www.workflowservices.com

