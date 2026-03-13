Workflow Services Supports Walgreens National Colorectal Cancer Initiative to Close Screening Gaps; Leverages Cologuard® Tests to Expand Reach

MADISON, Wis., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning today, Walgreens customers can access tools and resources to better understand their colorectal cancer screening options — including a streamlined pathway that enables eligible, average-risk patients to request screening with the Cologuard® test. In recognition of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and to help remove barriers to screening and support earlier detection of colorectal cancer, when it is most treatable, Walgreens is working to increase awareness of non-invasive screening options by teaming up with Exact Sciences, the maker of Cologuard, and Workflow Services, a pharmacy clinical workflow platform that integrates screening programs directly into pharmacy operations.

Colorectal cancer is often called a "silent" disease because it frequently develops without symptoms. It is expected to claim more than 55,000 lives in the U.S. this year alone and has become the #1 cause of cancer death in adults under 50.1,2

Colorectal cancer is also highly preventable.3 Screening for colorectal cancer can help find pre-cancerous growths (polyps) so they can be removed before they turn into cancer. When caught in its early stages, the five-year survival rate is 91%.4 Unfortunately, more than 1 in 3 U.S. adults are not up to date with colorectal screening.5 By launching this program, Walgreens is taking an important step toward closing the screening gap and supporting earlier detection for millions of Americans.

The Cologuard test is an FDA-approved, non-invasive stool DNA test to screen adults 45 and older at average risk for colorectal cancer. It offers an effective way to screen from home, requiring no special diet, no prep, and no time away from work. It is also covered by most insurance companies, including Medicare and Medicaid.

"As a trusted health partner in the community, we have a unique opportunity to change the trajectory of this disease," said Rick Gates, Chief Pharmacy Officer, Walgreens. "We are offering eligible patients' education around their colon cancer screening options and giving them access to take action. Use-at-home stool-based tests like Cologuard allow customers to prioritize their health in a convenient way. By making screening a seamless part of the pharmacy experience, we are helping our patients take proactive, life-saving action."

Workflow Services, a software platform to support clinical service delivery in pharmacies, has partnered with Walgreens and Exact Sciences to bring a nationwide colorectal cancer screening program to close care gaps for their customers. As pharmacies continue to evolve into important access points for clinical services, Workflow Services is proud to help enable scalable, pharmacist-led care programs that improve patient access and health outcomes.

Access to preventative screenings is just another way Walgreens serves as a connector between patients, caregivers, providers, and payers, to address health barriers.

"Exact Sciences is proud to support Walgreens in this preventative health initiative to increase screening rates," said Jake Orville, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Screening, Exact Sciences. "Cologuard tests have made a significant positive impact on screening uptake in the United States and this effort represents an exciting new way to bring the opportunity to screen to patients via their local pharmacy."

To learn more about Cologuard tests and colorectal cancer screening options, patients and customers can visit: Cologuard - Noninvasive Colon Cancer Screening | Find Care

About Walgreens

Founded in 1901, Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) proudly serves more than 9 million customers and patients each day across its nearly 8,000 stores throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Walgreens has approximately 211,000 team members, including roughly 85,000 healthcare service providers, and is committed to being the first choice for pharmacy, retail and health services, building trusted relationships that create healthier futures for customers, patients, team members and communities.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences helps patients and health care providers make timely, informed decisions before, during, and after a cancer diagnosis. The company's growing portfolio includes well-established brands such as Cologuard® and Oncotype DX®, along with innovative solutions like the Cancerguard® test for multi-cancer early detection and the Oncodetect® test for molecular residual disease and recurrence monitoring. Exact Sciences continues to invest in a robust pipeline of advanced cancer diagnostics aimed at improving outcomes. For more information, visit ExactSciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on X @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Workflow Services

Workflow Services is a software platform that helps pharmacies unlock their full potential as community healthcare destinations. Learn more at www.workflowservices.com

