Workforce Management Market Size to Reach USD 9.2 Billion by 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Workforce Management market is driven primarily by the rising demand for cloud-based solutions. With the growing cloud-based solutions, storing data over the web and easily accessing the data has become easier. Furthermore, remote workforce approaches have been made simpler with the introduction of this program.

The report focuses on the prospects for growth, constraints, and market analysis. The study offers Porter's five forces analysis of the workforce management industry to understand the effect of different factors such as supplier bargaining power, competitor competition, new entrant danger, substitution danger, and buyer bargaining power in the marketplace.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT MARKET SIZE

It is anticipated that the increasing need for connected and cohesive enterprise, as well as an integrated workforce management network spread across various locations, would fuel the growth of Workforce Management Market size during the forecast period.

Workforce optimization is possible in different ways, some of them being time and attendance tracking, performance monitoring, demand prediction, employee scheduling. Growing penetration of smartphones helps perform these functions with ease. Also, the rising demand for automation is improving Workforce Management Market size.

Growing workforce management adoption in small and medium-sized companies is likely to fuel the workforce management market size. Due to SMEs' implementation, demand for affordable, subscription-based workforce force management services is expected to increase. Several SMEs are working in the Asia-Pacific region.

Lack of knowledge about Workforce Management is one of the most significant factors that restrain the growth of Workforce Management Market size.

WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on the Application, the solutions segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Workforce management solutions are evolving rapidly as the conventional approaches are turned into IT and technical solutions. The labor market offers numerous approaches to simplify employees' jobs in companies and allow them the flexibility to concentrate on more important business aspects.

Based on type, the Workforce embedded analytics is expected to hold a significant Workforce Management Market share. Embedded analytics provides new avenues for potential innovations in upcoming product suites. As vendors seek to distinguish their products from relatively similar portfolios, analytics may provide the cutting edge for companies seeking to tackle North America and Europe's technologically mature markets.

Based on the region, North America is expected to hold the largest Workforce Management Market share. It is predicted the US and Canada will be the main contributors to the North American market. Companies in the North American region are more advanced in terms of adoption of Artificial Intelligence ( AI), Machine Learning ( ML), and cloud, thus boosting business growth.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth due to the growing need for intelligent workforce management solutions during the forecast period.

The key players covered in this study

Kronos Incorporated

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Workforce Software Group Inc.

Nice Systems

Active Ops Limited

Nice Systems Inc.

Infor.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Workforce Scheduling

Time & Attendance Management

Embedded Analytics

Absence Management

Others.

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America .

