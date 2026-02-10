WorkForge Elevates Food Safety Training with New Listeria, Anhydrous Ammonia, and Food Safety Content

Modern learning design and continuous content refresh set a new standard for frontline workforce development

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkForge, a leader in frontline workforce development for the food manufacturing industry, today announced a major expansion of its training platform, headlined by the launch of its new Listeria safety content. The release also includes updated Food Safety, Health & Safety, and Anhydrous Ammonia content, reinforcing WorkForge's commitment to delivering continuously refreshed and engaging‑ training aligned with current regulations and real-world‑ operational risks.

Developed by veteran Food Scientist Erik Kurdelak, the new Listeria series provides practical, actionable guidance on pathogen prevention and response. The modules cover:

What Listeria is and why it's dangerous

Risks in food operations and contamination pathways

Cleaning and sanitation best practices

Immediate response steps, swabbing protocols, and Root Cause Analysis

"Listeria presents one of the most disruptive and costly risks in food manufacturing, and what we consistently hear from operators is that traditional training doesn't stick." said Mike Burica, Chief Commercial Officer at WorkForge. "This content is designed to drive comprehension, not just share information, so frontline employees understand why the risk exists, how it shows up in their environment, and what actions prevent incidents. When learning is clear, practical, and role-relevant, it translates directly into safer operations and brand protection."

Platform Wide Content Refresh Elevates Workforce Readiness

In addition to the Listeria content, WorkForge has delivered significant upgrades across its core training library and user experience:

Updated Food Safety and Health & Safety content aligned with current regulatory expectations

Enhanced Anhydrous Ammonia safety training for facilities using ammonia-based‑ refrigeration

Improved user experience with faster navigation and clearer learning paths

Higher learner engagement through interactive design and micro‑learning formats

Native language‑ delivery to support diverse frontline teams





To support industry adoption, WorkForge has also launched a new preview page where organizations can explore a sample of the Listeria content: https://www.workforge.com/listeria-preview.

"Today's workforce needs learning that's designed for how people actually learn," said Cory Archer, VP of Operations & Technology at WorkForge. "That means thoughtfully structured experiences created by instructional designers— interactive, engaging, and aligned to the realities of modern work to drive real competency."

Unlike providers focused solely on food safety, WorkForge also offers training in maintenance, electrical systems, and other operational disciplines—giving companies a broader, more cost-effective‑ way to develop their people.

"Margin isn't lost on the shelf, it's lost on the front lines." Burica added. "When learning is outdated or disconnected from real work, mistakes happen. Investing in modern, continuously updated training isn't just a compliance decision, it's a workforce development strategy that improves consistency, reduces rework and incidents, and helps frontline teams perform at a higher level on every line, on every shift, and every location. That's where meaningful cost control and long-term profitability actually come from."

By expanding beyond traditional compliance driven models, WorkForge delivers training that is more engaging, more effective, and better aligned with the needs of today's workforce.

Learn more at www.workforge.com or contact [email protected].

About WorkForge

WorkForge is reshaping the landscape of learning and development in the food manufacturing industry. Our comprehensive solution provides a centralized hub for off-the-shelf and customizable content, an advanced Learning Management System (LMS), and expert consulting services. WorkForge creates bespoke learning experiences where employees can access tailored training at their convenience, promoting universal learning across diverse environments and devices. Rooted in educational best practices, our content is delivered in written, spoken, and visual formats.

WorkForge doesn't just focus on compliance training; we prioritize competency development to address critical issues like an aging workforce, skills shortages, and technological advancements. By fostering critical thinking and enhancing workplace satisfaction, we drive peak performance throughout the entire workforce. For more information, please visit: www.workforge.com.

SOURCE WorkForge