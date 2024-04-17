WorkFusion Named a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for IDP for Sixth Consecutive Year

WorkFusion's recognition as a Leader in IDP once again plus its Leader position in the new Banking-specific IDP Products PEAK Matrix Assessment highlight the company's ability to effectively automate complex document processing with its AI Digital Workers

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkFusion, a leading provider of AI digital workforce solutions, today announced that it has, for the sixth consecutive year, been named a Leader in Everest Group's Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment for 2024. It has also been recognized as a Leader in the Banking-specific IDP Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. The PEAK Matrix Assessments consider vendors based on market impact, vision & capability.

"WorkFusion's 'Digital Workers' offering has stimulated the IDP market by giving users pre-trained ML models for specific use cases, especially within the banking compliance arena. WorkFusion's no-code IDP platform comes with a no-code decisions builder as well as an API connector builder, making it easy for non-technical users to enable new processes. Ease-of-use is clearly a priority as WorkFusion provides Automation Studio – a drag-and-drop UI to build, define and edit automation steps. These and other factors have contributed to WorkFusion being a Leader on Everest Group's Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024," said Vaibhav Bansal, Vice President, Everest Group.

Every day, companies must handle massive volumes of documents, from emails to identity document forms to legal files, arriving in paper and electronic formats. Employees must digitize these documents, plus extract, classify, and validate relevant data. After that, they must update the information across core internal systems. All these tasks are highly manual, error-prone, and of relatively low value to the company.

Intelligent Document Processing automates complex document processing, boosts the accuracy and speed of operations, and helps organizations save millions. IDP is at the core of every WorkFusion AI Digital Worker, enabling them to be immediately productive in a variety of critical operations roles in banking and financial services.

WorkFusion CEO Adam Famularo said, "We appreciate Everest Group's continued recognition of our in-depth IDP expertise and market leadership reflected in our AI Digital Workers. Our solutions prove their value every day in regulated industries by automating core functions, such as AML compliance in banking, to reduce risk and support regulatory compliance in the face of surging volumes and varieties of document-heavy manual processes."

WorkFusion, Inc. is the creator of AI Digital Workers purpose-built to support regulatory compliance for banking and financial services organizations. Its Digital Workers are true knowledge workers that effectively augment existing teams in functions like anti-money laundering (AML), sanctions, customer onboarding, Know Your Customer (KYC), and customer service. WorkFusion's digital workforce solutions help solve talent shortages, increase workforce capacity, save money, enhance employee and customer satisfaction, and ensure ongoing compliance. For more information visit workfusion.com.

