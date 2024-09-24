WorkFusion Rolls Out Trial-Sized AI Digital Worker to Ease Adverse Media Monitoring Workload

Know Your Customer just got easier with chat-based, anytime access of company's award-winning AI agent, Evelyn

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkFusion, a regtech company specializing in AI agents that fight financial crime, today announced that it has released Evelyn "LT," a trial-sized version of its award-winning AI Digital Worker designed to automate the time-consuming tasks of adverse media monitoring. Evelyn LT is a pre-built, GenAI-powered solution that automates the tedious and error-prone tasks related to adverse media monitoring, a critical anti-money laundering (AML) due diligence process required for Know Your Customer (KYC).

Evelyn LT automatically reviews and dispositions customer screening alerts for adverse media, reducing an organization's chances of doing business with risky clients. Any organization, no matter the size, with adverse media/KYC needs can now easily and inexpensively access Evelyn's capabilities to run negative news search data live via Large Action Models (LAMs) and answer questions via a chat-style interface powered by large language models (LLMs). Evelyn LT is available anytime and can be accessed via PC or mobile device.

"Historically, adverse media screening tools deliver so many alerts that compliance teams are routinely overwhelmed and lack the resources to adequately evaluate and adjudicate each alert. What's more, the vast majority of those alerts are false positives," said Adam Famularo, CEO of WorkFusion. "While our traditional AI Digital Worker Evelyn is fantastic for organizations that need a long-term, enterprise-scale adverse media monitoring automation solution, Evelyn LT delivers quick and immediate results on a monthly or try before you buy basis. For organizations with lower volumes or those hesitant to commit to an enterprise agreement, Evelyn LT can be used to augment L1 staff, as needed. If Evelyn is akin to hiring full-time analysts, Evelyn LT is like hiring a temporary or part-time worker."

While a human analyst might need about 10-20 minutes to review an adverse media alert manually, with the assistance of Evelyn LT, this time can be reduced to about two minutes. The full version of Evelyn consults third-party sources such as online news sources, commercial databases and research organizations to support her decisions, with the LT version focused on Google as the news provider. She then highlights high-risk articles for analyst review and provides detailed justification for false positives. This results in an 80%+ reduction in the time needed to manually review these news sources, leading to substantial time savings.

Pricing for Evelyn LT is available in three tiers:

Starter: $150 /month for up to 100 transactions (add'l transactions $1.50 each)

/month for up to 100 transactions (add'l transactions each) Standard: $675 /month for up to 500 transactions (add'l transactions $1.35 each)

/month for up to 500 transactions (add'l transactions each) Standard +: $1250 /month for up to 1000 transactions (add'l transactions $1.25 each)

For more information and to access Evelyn LT, please visit https://discover.workfusion.com/trynow. Additional LT versions of AI Digital Workers for Name Sanction Screening (NSS) Alert Review and Transaction Screening Alert Review are also available.

About WorkFusion

WorkFusion, Inc. is a leading regtech company and the creator of AI Digital Workers purpose-built to fight financial crime and support regulatory compliance. Its AI agents are knowledge workers that augment existing teams in functions like anti-money laundering (AML), sanctions screening alert review, customer onboarding, Know Your Customer (KYC), transaction monitoring (TM) and customer service. WorkFusion's AI solutions are technology controls that mitigate risk, solve talent challenges, increase workforce capacity, save money, enhance employee and customer experience, and improve compliance posture. For more information visit workfusion.com.

