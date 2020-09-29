Working Mother Names ADP as One of the 2020 "100 Best Companies"

ROSELAND, N.J., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Working Mother magazine has recognized ADP as one of the 2020 100 Best Companies for its leading commitment to creating inclusive benefits that support working families. This year's list applauds companies for supporting families in the face of a changing world of work, through programs from gender-neutral parental leave to accessible, affordable childcare. This marks the fourth time ADP has earned a spot on the list.

"Our 100 Best Companies are the standard of excellence and continue to pave the way with the work they are doing on behalf of working parents and caregivers in the US," says Subha Barry, president of Working Mother Media. "These companies were well ahead of the curve when it came to supporting their employees during this time of vast change with their family-friendly policies already in place. We celebrate their efforts and applaud them for addressing the needs of this important and ever-growing sector of talent."

The 2020 Working Mother 100 Best Companies list evaluates companies on key considerations including leave policies, workforce representation, benefits, childcare, advancement programs, flexibility and more, surveying the availability and usage of these programs, as well as the accountability of the managers who oversee them.

"We are extremely proud to once again earn this respected recognition for supporting working families," said Aisha Thomas-Petit, chief diversity, inclusion and corporate social responsibility officer at ADP. "Now more than ever, parents need flexibility and programs in place to help them integrate work and life amid today's challenges. From flexible work options to mentorship and leadership development programs, ADP is committed to championing its working parents and creating a true culture of inclusion that helps them reach their full potential."

In addition to this recognition, ADP named Kenyanna Scott Bell the company's 2020 Working Mother of the Year. A strong leader and mother of three, Kenyanna's 21-year career path as an attorney and litigator led her to her current role as vice president, assistant general counsel, head of litigation for ADP. She recognizes that working motherhood requires integrating a parent's different roles and responsibilities and finding a strong support network and understanding your employer:

"I am very fortunate that ADP's culture supports working parents and encourages us to be our whole selves. During this time of uncertainty, when many people are struggling to integrate their lives, it's more important than ever to define your own success and work for a company that truly cares about and values its associates and their families."

Working Mother additionally recognized ADP last month in the top ten percent of its Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index, which identifies organizations that are using established diversity, equity and inclusion best practices to create inclusive workplaces. For more information on how ADP creates a culture of inclusion, visit sustainability.adp.com.

The complete list of the Working Mother 2020 100 Best Companies can be found here: 2020 100 Best Companies.

ABOUT THE METHODOLOGY

The 2020 Working Mother 100 Best Companies application includes more than 400 questions on leave policies, workforce representation, benefits, childcare, advancement programs, flexibility and more. It surveys the availability and usage of these programs, as well as the accountability of the many managers who oversee them. All applicants receive feedback showing how they compare with other applicants; however, the names of applicants that do not make the list are kept confidential. Company profiles and data come from submitted applications and reflect 2019 data.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

ABOUT WORKING MOTHER MEDIA

Working Mother Media (WMM), a division of Bonnier Corp., publishes Working Mother magazine and its companion website, workingmother.com. The Working Mother Research Institute , the National Association for Female Executives , Diversity Best Practices and [email protected] are also units within WMM. WMM's mission is to serve as a champion of culture change, and Working Mother magazine is the only national magazine for career-committed mothers. Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and Pinterest .

