Working Mother Names Katten Among 100 Best Companies

"We regularly review and improve on our policies based largely on feedback from our attorneys and business professionals. This reflects the considerable value we place on establishing a flexible, family-friendly culture at Katten and is particularly important now, when most of us are working from home," said firm Chairman Roger P. Furey.

The companies were chosen based on responses to more than 400 questions regarding the availability and usage of parental leave policies, inclusive benefits for families, gradual phase-back programs, accessible and affordable childcare, flexibility and more.

This year, Katten expanded its parental leave policy to include a standard 12-week gender-neutral paid leave. An additional eight weeks for a total of 20 weeks is offered to birth mothers and those who have exceptional circumstances, including adoptive and surrogate parents. Katten also added a new ramp-up policy that gives attorneys the option of working a reduced schedule to help them reintegrate into the firm after the birth, adoption or foster placement of a child.

Recently, Katten revised its remote work policy to reflect the firm's current remote work environment as well as allow for more flexible schedules to accommodate caregiving and distance-learning needs at this challenging time.

Complementing the updated policies are Katten's increased health care coverage for the diagnosis and treatment of infertility conditions, a partnership with the Milk Stork shipping service to ease some of the stress of business traveling for breastfeeding mothers, and the firm's wellness initiative encouraging greater attention to mental and physical health for employees.

This spring, Katten began hosting meetings for the Parent Affinity Group that focused on the specific challenges with balancing work, childcare and homeschooling, and provided career coaching to parents as well as a list of resources and helpful parenting tips.

As part of the Best Companies distinction, Katten's Dallas partner Cheryl Camin Murray was honored as a 2020 Working Mother of the Year, not only for her career achievements as a health care attorney, but also for her involvement in Katten's Parent Affinity Group as a panelist and commitment to mentoring female attorneys, through her leadership in the Dallas Bar Association, and as the Texas co-chair of the Katten Women's Leadership Forum.

"I'm truly honored. So many mothers at Katten are worthy of this distinction," said Murray, the mother of 4-year-old triplets. "It's extremely important to support each other right now, as we're all trying to do our best with our work responsibilities, help our children with remote learning, and handle childcare needs during this global pandemic."

