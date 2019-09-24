Working Mother Names Kimberly-Clark One of 2019's 100 Best Companies

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark has been named to Working Mother's annual list of the 100 Best Companies for 2019 for its work to create opportunities for female career advancement, paid parental leave, benefits and flextime. The company also earned a spot on the 2017 and 2018 lists.

"We are dedicated to cultivating an environment where working mothers can grow their careers and make meaningful contributions to the business, their families, and the communities where we live and work," said Erin Mitchell Richeson Kimberly-Clark's Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion. "Our brands, like Huggies, Kleenex and Cottonelle, are at the center of family life, so working parents are more than our employees, they are consumers who bring vital insights to their work every day."

The 100 Best Companies application includes more than 400 questions on leave policies, workforce representation, benefits, childcare, advancement programs, flexibility policies and more. It surveys the availability and usage of these programs, as well as the accountability of the many managers who oversee them.

"Parents are speaking out more than ever before about what they need in order to succeed at work and at home, and employers are paying attention," says Meredith Bodgas, editor-in-chief of Working Mother. "By implementing family-friendly policies such as flexible schedules, paid parental leave, post-leave phase-back periods and mentoring programs, our 100 Best Companies are taking the needs of their employees into consideration in order to create a supportive, inclusive and productive environment."

Working Mother also recognized Kimberly-Clark's Working Mother of the Year Jenny Misek. Described as adaptive and committed, Jenny believes that working full time while raising two autistic children has helped her find balance and focus. By approaching life and work with a defined plan, she has been able to live in the moment and meet her family and teams' needs.

"My advice for working parents is to ask for help, accept help and surround yourself with a great team," said Misek. "I have become a mother of two special needs children while advancing my career from an entry level biologist to a research technical leader, even relocating from Wisconsin to Georgia. The teams and leaders at Kimberly-Clark have been incredible champions and partners of my success at work and home."

To learn more about careers at Kimberly-Clark, visit welcomeoriginalthinkers.com.

Working Mother Media (WMM), a division of Bonnier Corp., publishes Working Mother magazine and its companion website, workingmother.com. The Working Mother Research Institute, the National Association for Female Executives, Diversity Best Practices and Culture@Work are also units within WMM. WMM's mission is to serve as a champion of culture change, and Working Mother magazine is the only national magazine for career-committed mothers.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries.

