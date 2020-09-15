Working Mother Names SC Johnson as One of the 100 Best Companies for 2020

RACINE, Wis., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SC Johnson today announced it has been named to Working Mother magazine's list of 100 Best Companies. The recognition highlights the company's inclusive array of benefits for families, including flexible parental leave and affordable childcare. This is the 32nd year SC Johnson has been recognized, and the company is one of only six to have been named to the annual list this many times.

"Since our earliest days, SC Johnson has been dedicated to putting people at the core of our purpose, and that's why we place strong value in working to ensure the best for our families," said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. "We are honored to be recognized on this prestigious list as one of the best companies for working families for more than three decades."

SC Johnson provides unique opportunities and benefits for families, including its Childcare Learning Center, flexible work schedules, maternity, paternity and adoption leave, and an employee family-focused recreational center. Recently, the company expanded its opportunities to support families during the COVID-19 pandemic as students transition back to school, offering study groups, tutors and homework helpers.

"Our 100 Best Companies are the standard of excellence and continue to pave the way with the work they are doing on behalf of working parents and caregivers in the US," says Subha Barry, President of Working Mother Media. "These companies were well ahead of the curve when it came to supporting their employees during this time of vast change with their family-friendly policies already in place. We celebrate their efforts and applaud them for addressing the needs of this important and ever-growing sector of talent."

Working Mother magazine will showcase the selected companies at this year's virtual WorkBeyond Summit Oct. 13-14. The complete list of the 2020 Working Mother 100 Best Companies can be found here.

ABOUT SC JOHNSON

SC Johnson is a family company dedicated to innovative, high-quality products, excellence in the workplace and a long-term commitment to the environment and the communities in which it operates. Based in the USA, the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household cleaning products and products for home storage, air care, pest control and shoe care, as well as professional products. It markets such well-known brands as GLADE®, KIWI®, OFF!®, PLEDGE®, RAID®, SCRUBBING BUBBLES®, SHOUT®, WINDEX® and ZIPLOC® in the U.S. and beyond, with brands marketed outside the U.S. including AUTAN®, BAYGON®, BRISE®, KABIKILLER®, KLEAR®, MR MUSCLE® and RIDSECT®. The 134-year-old company, which generates $10 billion in sales, employs approximately 13,000 people globally and sells products in virtually every country around the world. www.scjohnson.com

ABOUT WORKING MOTHER MEDIA

Working Mother Media (WMM), a division of Bonnier Corp., publishes Working Mother magazine and its companion website, workingmother.com. The Working Mother Research Institute, the National Association for Female Executives, Diversity Best Practices and [email protected] are also units within WMM. WMM's mission is to serve as a champion of culture change, and Working Mother magazine is the only national magazine for career-committed mothers. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

