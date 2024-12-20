BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- POWERCHINA, consistently ranked first among the top 150 global engineering design companies by ENR for five consecutive years, is contributing to the infrastructure development in areas with construction needs. Li Dezhi and Nara Laborinho are among the more than 135,000 overseas employees of POWERCHINA, who are implementing over 3,700 construction projects in more than 130 countries worldwide, working together with local communities and making contribution for a better future.

Working Together: Embracing a Better Tomorrow

Faced with the dual pressures of surging population and a shortage of educational resources, the Iraqi government has planned an 8,000-school project across the country. Li Dezhi, Deputy General Manager of POWERCHINA's Middle East and North Africa Regional Headquarters, leads a team in Iraq to participate in the first phase of this school construction project. "This is more than a construction project; it is about shaping the future of a nation," Li Dezhi emphasized.

The simultaneous construction of hundreds of schools poses a significant test to corporate management, involving extensive planning and resource allocation. Given the importance and scale of the project, progress cannot be delayed. Seizing the opportunity of the school opening season in Iraq, POWERCHINA is working diligently to hand over a batch of completed schools to the education authorities, aiming to create a positive social impact. Li Dezhi believes that the advancement of the school renovation project will have profound effects on society.

In the aftermath of war, Angola faced severe water supply challenges due to damaged distribution stations and polluted sources. POWERCHINA has been working actively to revitalize the nation's water infrastructure. Nara, an Angolan employee of POWERCHINA, uses her unique insights into both Angolan and Chinese cultures to bridge gaps and find compromise solutions, playing a pivotal role in communicating with project leaders.

Nara joined POWERCHINA in 2013, working on the water supply contract that would serve 700,000 households, especially in areas like Benfica where water was scarce. She mentioned the completion of pipeline construction, which brought drinkable water to Angolan homes. Emphasizing the project's profound societal impact, Nara states, "Water is life. Without water, there is no life."

POWERCHINA' s construction projects, from building new classrooms in Iraq to installing water taps in Angola, give faith that even in the midst of the most daunting challenges, a brighter future remains attainable.

https://youtu.be/GM5Sr7qJUTw?si=baMBirizAs9K8KnM

