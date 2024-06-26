Workiz Elevates its Genius Platform with Idan Kadosh as Chief AI Officer, Welcomes Ex-ServiceTitan Strickland Tudor as EVP of Revenue

Pioneering AI-Driven Innovations and Strategic Growth in Field Service Management

SAN DIEGO, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Automating Anything That Does Not Involve a Wrench - Workiz, the leading field service management and communication software, is excited to welcome Strickland Tudor as Executive Vice President of Revenue. Tudor succeeds co-founder Idan Kadosh, who has been appointed to the newly emerged position of Chief AI Officer. This announcement highlights the company's commitment to pioneering AI advancements in the field service industry.

Idan Kadosh [on the right] created Workiz in 2015, and it now serves over 120,000 service pros. Strickland Tudor [on the left], the new EVP of Revenue, brings over 25 years of experience from roles at ServiceTitan and XOi Technologies. (PRNewsfoto/Workiz)

The introduction of the Chief AI Officer role comes at a time when the field service industry is rapidly evolving due to advancements in AI. According to a recent survey, 85% of field service businesses plan to increase their investment in AI Tools over the next two years. This trend highlights the growing recognition of AI's potential to transform service operations. However, it also presents challenges, such as the need for continuous innovation and integrating new technologies with existing systems.

Workiz's commitment to AI is already delivering tangible user benefits. Tony Fuentes, an appliance repair professional, shared his experience: "Since integrating Workiz'sGenius, we've seen a 45% increase in client satisfaction and 30 hours saved. It's a game-changer for our business."

Workiz is addressing these challenges head-on. The company aims to improve route optimization, predictive maintenance, and customer interactions by focusing on AI-driven solutions. "Our goal is to create an intelligent platform that not only streamlines operations but also anticipates the needs of our users," Kadosh explained. "We are committed to staying ahead of the curve and ensuring our customers benefit from the latest technological advancements."

"The AI-powered scheduling and dispatching tools have transformed how we work. We have improved our workflows by 55%, and can now complete more jobs daily, and our customers are happier than ever." - Mitch Harrison, CEO of Junk Masters

In addition to Kadosh's new role, Strickland Tudor joins Workiz as Executive Vice President of Revenue, taking over Kadosh's previous responsibilities. Strickland has more than 25 years of experience driving the digital transformation of the skilled trades. Strickland is excited to join Workiz. Prior to joining Workiz, he served as Vice President of Sales and Head of Growth Strategy for Schedule Engine (acquired by ServiceTitan), as well as EVP of Sales at XOi Technologies. His experience in our industry and network of potential integrations and partnerships bring critical insights to our team.

"I'm excited to join Workiz at such an exciting time in the company's journey and eager to contribute to the Workiz mission of transforming the field service industry through advanced AI solutions. I hope to drive Workiz's next growth phase and expand its market presence."

"We are thrilled to welcome Strickland to the Workiz team," said CEO Didi Azaria. "His extensive background in revenue management and his strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to grow and serve our customers more effectively."

About Workiz

Workiz is a leading field service management platform that aims to simplify the way home service businesses operate and navigate their day-to-day challenges. With over 120,000 pros, Workiz is ranked as the #1 platform for ease of use, ease of setup & implementation, customer satisfaction, and user adoption. Armed with an array of business tools, from job scheduling and dispatching to invoicing and payment tools, we're committed to helping service professionals manage and grow their businesses.

To learn more about Workiz, visit the website: www.workiz.com.

