Workiz Introduces the Game-Changing Business card that transforms cash flow efficiency

The backbone of a scaling business is efficient cash flow. Traditional methods of managing business expenses often expose organizations to significant challenges, including overspending. Our Workiz Card, purpose-built for the field service business environment, addresses these difficulties head-on, providing a streamlined solution while offering controls over expenditures.

"The Workiz Card is not just about providing transactional functionality. Our ultimate goal is to embolden businesses to succeed. This card brings the capital and financial management under the control of the business, fostering a culture of financial transparency and efficiency, and enabling careful controls of company expenses " says Yosi Rahimi, VP Strategy and Operations - Workiz.

The ability to sync transactions seamlessly with QuickBooks Online completes the full-circle integration of the Workiz field service software to efficiently manage financial records. This eliminates the stress of detailed manual record keeping, allowing expanding businesses to focus on their growth strategies. For businesses demanding mobility, the Workiz Card ensures spending is not confined to physical boundaries – choose between physical cards, so that you can make in-person purchases, mobile wallets (e.g., Apple Wallet, Google Wallet) where contactless payments (Tap to Pay) are accepted, or secure online transactions.

"I love how innovative Workiz is! It's what makes it such a great company." says Tony Reed of Brooklyn Queens HVAC LLC. "The Workiz Card", he continues, "is a great tool that allowed me to buy the materials and supplies I needed, helping me prepare for the season without the added operational headaches."

Partnering with CapitalOS, the Workiz Cards are issued by First Internet Bank of Indiana, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa Inc. Together, we are dedicated to going the extra mile to support growing businesses. Workiz ensures that there are no annual fees or credit line fees when paying on-time with autopay.[1] Effectively, businesses can guarantee maximum utilization of their financial resources on driving their success.

With the launch of the Workiz Card, we're redefining how field service businesses manage their financial operations, strengthening our role as industry game-changers. Our continued commitment to innovation and focus on providing state-of-the-art technology solutions sets Workiz at the heart of every successful field service business strategy.

Empower your business with Workiz – the ultimate field service platform committed to fuelling your growth journey.

About Workiz

Workiz is a leading field service management platform that aims to simplify the way businesses operate and navigate their day-to-day challenges. Armed with an array of business tools, from job scheduling, dispatching, to invoicing and payment tools, we're committed to helping service professionals manage and grow their business. Our focus on innovation ensures we consistently develop features that transform field operations and ultimately drive ROI.

[1] Disclaimer: Workiz Card is a pay in full charge card. Your Workiz Card must be paid in full by the end of each billing cycle. No balance can be carried from one monthly billing period to the next. Full program and card terms and conditions are available from Workiz.

