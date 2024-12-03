Workiz launches innovative Genius Answering to help transform field service management

Leading field service software empowers businesses with AI dispatcher Jessica

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workiz , the leading field service management platform with over 120,000 customers, announces today the launch of its latest innovative AI service, Genius Answering.

Genius Answering is the latest innovation in the Workiz Genius suite aimed at redefining after-hours field service operations. Jessica is the smart AI dispatcher behind the revolutionary solution. It is the only AI answering service built directly into your FSM (Field Service Management platform).

Jessica handles calls effortlessly. With the unique ability to know everything about your business and your customers, it keeps your business thriving by booking jobs 24/7.

"Imagine never missing a call again, capturing every job opportunity and effortlessly boosting your revenue – even after hours – simply by flipping on the switch to Genius Answering," said Didi Azaria, CEO of Workiz. "Genius Answering is a game-changer for field service businesses. As a cornerstone of the Workiz Genius suite, it ensures no call goes unanswered, every opportunity is seized, and all tasks integrate effortlessly with your existing processes."

"Most field service business owners are unaware of the hidden cost of missed calls. An analysis of 150,000 service business calls shows that, on average, 40% of inbound calls go unanswered, and half of those clients have already booked with a competitor by the time they are called back. Now, Genius Answering steps in to help businesses recover this loss, increasing top line revenues by up to 30% simply by implementing Genius Answering inside their Workiz system."

Offered within the communication suite, Genius Answering goes beyond basic automation by offering continuous availability, industry-specific expertise, personalized customer engagement and comprehensive office support. Jessica seamlessly streamlines operations enhancing overall efficiency by automating up to 80% of call management tasks, from customer support to appointment booking to help capture revenue 24/7.

Say goodbye to the challenges of traditional offshore call centers—like language barriers and cultural disconnects. Jessica, the smart AI dispatcher, delivers flawless, tailored communication designed specifically for the field service industry. With Jessica, you can uphold top-notch service standards, delight your customers and boost revenue—all without the drawbacks of outsourcing.

Genius Answering also helps prevent costly rescheduling by ensuring techs are dispatched efficiently and that customers are available. Its ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously and drive additional revenue through upselling makes it an asset for field service teams.

"Powered by Jessica, Genius Answering embodies the future of intelligent support, empowering field service teams to capture greater market share and elevate customer experiences with personalized, smart assistance around the clock, " Azaria said. "At Workiz, our mission is to automate everything but the wrench. Jessica is a major milestone in this journey to revolutionize the way service businesses operate."

Nick Tellie, owner of We Love Junk in Philadelphia, shares his excitement about how Genius Answering has helped his business turn missed calls into positive revenue.

"Genius Answering with Jessica has been a game-changer for our team," Tellie said. "In just over a month, Jessica has already booked tens of thousands of dollars in sales. Gone are the days of missed calls slipping into voicemail. Jessica answers instantly, securing jobs that would have otherwise been lost. Her impact on our business has been nothing short of phenomenal."

