Workiz Partners with HR and Payroll Leader Gusto to Help Home Service Businesses Manage and Pay Employees Easily and Effectively

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Workiz , a leader in the home service management software space, serving thousands of home service businesses and franchises, is partnering with Gusto to help service professionals, such as appliance repair specialists and carpet cleaners, overcome challenges associated with payroll, employee benefits, and HR management.

Home service business owners in the US spend countless hours tracking employee activity and navigating payroll. In fact, 63% of small business owners underestimate the amount of time needed to process payroll , and 82% double-check calculations manually. COVID-19 and relief programs like the Paycheck Protection Program have introduced both challenges and opportunities that further complicate payroll processing, especially with constantly changing tax rules and regulations.

"Workiz's integration with Gusto changes the entire way home and field service businesses track employee hours and process payroll," said Workiz CEO Adi (Didi) Azaria. "Automatically synced data will help business owners cut the endless hours invested in payroll and avoid compliance risks and costly data entry errors."

Used by over 100,000 businesses across the US including thousands of home service businesses, Gusto offers a simplified, automated payroll solution with tax filing and benefits management to facilitate compliance and team success. When integrated with Workiz, home service business owners will be able to sync employee data and time tracking to process payroll quickly and painlessly.

"Gusto is built to be the people platform for every small business by empowering them with the tools to take care of their teams all in one place,'' said Somrat Niyogi, Head of Partnerships at Gusto. "Workiz is built to handle the everyday needs of all field service businesses, so working together as one creates a seamless experience allowing business owners to focus on growing their businesses."

The integration takes the burden off home service business owners when it comes to payroll, empowering them to focus on building and training their teams, improving the quality of service, and increasing revenue to grow their businesses.

About Gusto:

Gusto is a modern, online people platform that helps small businesses take care of their teams. In addition to full-service payroll, Gusto offers health insurance, 401(k)s, expert HR, employee self-onboarding, and team management tools. The company serves over 100,000 businesses nationwide and has offices in Denver, New York City, and San Francisco.

About Workiz:

Workiz is the premier field service management and communication software for small to medium, on-demand service businesses in industries such as locksmithing, junk removal, carpet cleaning, garage door repair, and appliance repair. Workiz integrates with Quickbooks, Google, Zoom, MailChimp, and Gusto. With specialized and customizable features like scheduling, dispatching, client and job management, invoicing and payments, inventory management, online booking, and a patented in-app Service Phone System, Workiz is on a mission to transform service professionals into business professionals. For more information, visit www.workiz.com .

Media Contact:

Hannah Vaitsblit

Communications Manager

Workiz

[email protected]

SOURCE Workiz