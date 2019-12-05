Workiz Releases WorkizPay Processor Providing Field Service Professionals With Same Day Payouts

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workiz , the field service management and communication platform, announced today the release of its newest in-house payment processor, WorkizPay . The latest offering significantly shortens payout times for field service professionals, providing same day payouts for those with Chase Bank and 2-3 day payouts for members of other banks. WorkizPay allows field service professionals to invoice and collect payment for services in the office and in the field, with among the lowest credit card processing rates in field service, (as low as 2.69% fixed rates + $0.30 per transaction, depending on the service professional's Workiz plan selected). The feature allows field service professionals to efficiently run every aspect of their business through one centralized platform and on-the-go.

Powered by WePay , a Chase Bank company, WorkizPay allows field service professionals to easily receive payment from customers in real-time for services rendered. Field service professionals often face issues of deferred payment, forcing them to cover expensive parts and material costs upfront, requiring them to have a steady cash flow in order to fund expenses for jobs. With same day payouts, WorkizPay provides field service professionals with readily available cash flow and relieves some of the financial pressure they face. With 75% of small businesses in North America closing within their first five years, most due to financial issues, the ability to maintain a steady cash flow and receive payment quickly and efficiently is vital for a field service business owner's success.

"We are constantly expanding the Workiz platform to help tradespeople become more successful business professionals," said Adi Azaria, CEO of Workiz. "WorkizPay allows our customers to get among the fastest and most competitive payout rates in field service, with same-day payouts for Chase Bank customers. We're thrilled to offer field service professionals the ability to run their business within a single platform without having to worry about APIs or integrations, saving them time and money."

Before Workiz, field service professionals were often forced to use separate platforms and applications for communicating with clients, booking, invoicing, billing, and other business needs. But with the addition of WorkizPay, Workiz users now have these capabilities and more, packaged in one convenient digital location. This includes contact management, job tracking, automated client notifications, advanced reporting and advertising ROI tracking, all accessible through a highly customizable platform that boasts over 40 levels of user permissions to maximize business efficiency.

Workiz, which currently serves thousands of companies, aims to help small field service business owners improve their business operations and scale their growth through an enterprise-grade solution that doesn't require an enterprise-level budget. The launch of WorkizPay comes on the heels of Workiz's Series A funding, which saw the company raise $5 million as well as the launch of Workiz Voice, a voice capability that enables users to access the full array of Workiz's services on-the-go and hands-free through Amazon's Alexa.

About Workiz

Founded in 2015, Workiz is a SaaS communications and field service platform. Its mission is to transform tradespeople into business professionals. The platform offers patented voice interaction powered by machine-learning, contact management, online payments, scheduling, automated client notifications, advanced reporting, advertising ROI tracking and more. Workiz is headquartered in San Diego, U.S. and serves the U.S. and Canadian field service markets. Workiz is led by CEO Adi Azaria, a co-founder of Sisense, an over billion-dollar Business Intelligence solution. The company is a Google Startup Growth Lab and Facebook Playground partner.

