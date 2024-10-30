Workiz Unplugged Podcast Empowers Field Service Professionals in the Age of AI

The leading field service software provider is ushering in a new era in AI-driven solutions and expert insights

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workiz , the leading field service management platform with over 120,000 customers, announces the launch of the "Workiz Unplugged" podcast - a dedicated platform that brings the voices of field service professionals to the forefront. This monthly podcast offers valuable insights into how technology, leadership and innovation are shaping the future of the field service industry.

Workiz announces the launch of the "Workiz Unplugged" podcast - a dedicated platform that brings the voices of field service professionals to the forefront.

"Field service professionals are the backbone of our economy, yet they often operate behind the scenes," said Didi Azaria, CEO of Workiz. "With 'Workiz Unplugged,' we're providing a space where HVAC professionals, plumbers, electricians and locksmiths can share their experiences and learn how to grow their business by automating their entire operation utilizing AI.

As demand grows for automation and business optimization, field service business owners are looking for guidance on how to adapt to these changes. This podcast was created to connect them with experts in AI, business management and leadership who address today's most urgent challenges, from labor shortages to the effects of emerging technologies.

Insights from studies like Edison Research's "The Infinite Dial" and Nielsen Podcast Insights reveal that 26 million people in the U.S. turn to podcasts for business advice. By tackling topics that resonate with business owners and their peers, the podcast offers a platform for exploring the issues shaping the industry's future and provides actionable solutions to help service professionals thrive in 2024 and beyond.

The episodes take a deep dive into various topics. A recent episode discussed how tradespeople are capitalizing on the surge of private equity interest in the skilled trades. In the episode featuring Patrick Lange, Founder of the Business Modification Group, the conversation centers around this exciting trend. Lange shares practical strategies for preparing a service business to attract investment.

Thomas Scott, CEO and founder of Home Run Franchises, highlights a generational shift in career preferences in a podcast episode. According to the World Economic Forum, in 2024, Gen Z comprises around 20–25% of the U.S. workforce. Scott notes that many Gen Z workers are losing confidence in the value of traditional college degrees. Instead, they are increasingly turning to vocational training and pursuing careers in trades like plumbing and electrical work.

The podcast also delves into how field service professionals can enhance customer experiences, optimize operations using AI and automation, while also providing valuable insights and actionable tips for building strong teams and fostering a culture of respect and accountability.

"Workiz Unplugged sets itself apart by focusing not only on technological advancements but also on practical strategies for leadership and business growth," Azaria said. "It explores the transformative potential of tools like Workiz's AI assistant, Genius, which revolutionizes scheduling, communication, and workflow management, offering listeners a comprehensive roadmap to success in the modern field service industry."

"Our goal is to ensure that field service professionals have access to the resources they need to thrive. This podcast is more than just a series of interviews - it's a community dedicated to innovation and growth in our industry."

"Workiz Unplugged" is now available on major podcast platforms:

For more information and to access episode transcripts, visit www.workiz.com/podcast.

About Workiz

Workiz is a leading field service management platform designed to help service professionals streamline their operations, improve customer satisfaction, and grow their businesses. With innovative tools like the AI assistant Genius, Workiz is committed to bringing cutting-edge technology to the field service industry. To learn more about Workiz, visit the website: www.workiz.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Workiz