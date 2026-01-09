Workout Anytime Announces National Partnership With the American Cancer Society

The 24/7 fitness brand launches the Battle Ropes Challenge to unite communities around the country in the fight against cancer.

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workout Anytime , the premium 24/7 fitness franchise with more than 190 locations nationwide, announced a national partnership with the American Cancer Society , launching a systemwide initiative designed to mobilize members, teams and communities in the fight against cancer.

The partnership centers on the Battle Ropes Challenge, a nationwide fundraising effort that brings people together around a shared cause. Participants complete a 30-second battle ropes exercise that works the full body, combining strength and cardio through waves, slams or steady movements. Each challenge includes a donation to the American Cancer Society and a personal tribute recognized in clubs and shared digitally.

" Workout Anytime was built on the belief that fitness is about more than workouts — it's about people," said CEO Jerry Pugh . "This partnership with the American Cancer Society allows us to turn movement into meaning and bring our entire system together around a cause that touches nearly every family. Together, we're creating a powerful, visible way for our members and communities to stand up to cancer."

Throughout 2026, Workout Anytime will host the Battle Ropes Challenge at locations nationwide. The effort will include in-gym activities and online outreach, and is open to both members and non-members. Participation and updates will be shared using the hashtag #FightTheBattle.

With more than 1.3 million volunteers nationwide, the American Cancer Society leads efforts to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research and patient support. The organization currently invests more than $500 million in active research grants, provides hundreds of thousands of free rides to treatment and free nights of lodging for patients and caregivers each year, and directs more than 80% of every dollar raised toward programs and research.

"We're proud to partner with Workout Anytime and involve communities across the country," said Juan Cueto , vice president of the American Cancer Society in Georgia. "This effort brings people together around physical activity while supporting our work to reduce the impact of cancer."

The collaboration also aligns with American Cancer Society guidelines for physical activity and healthy living, encouraging adults to engage in regular movement as part of a healthier lifestyle that can help reduce cancer risk.

"Our members don't just join a gym — they join a movement," Pugh said. "Through this partnership, we're proving that when communities move together, they can make a real difference."

