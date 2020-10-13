Workplace innovator SAS continues streak as one of the world's best

CARY, N.C., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a world-class workplace that attracts top technology talent, SAS knows the importance of inspiring employees through its innovative, supportive culture and thoughtful work/life integration. The analytics leader once again ranked in the top 10 of the 2020 World's Best Workplaces™ by Great Place to Work® and Fortune – a constant on the list for a decade. Selected out of over 10,000 organizations that participated in the survey process and representing feedback from 10.2 million employees in 92 countries, SAS stood out for creating globally exceptional employee experiences, high-trust relationships, and workplaces that are fair and equal.

At a time when companies truly understand the gravity of supporting employees, SAS continues to be a trailblazer in the area of work/life integration, having set the standard for creating an environment that encourages innovation while providing motivating and challenging work. As a result, employees are inspired to develop and produce technology and services that not only help solve critical business challenges but also address humanitarian issues. In fact in response to the pandemic, SAS and its employees turned to the power of analytics to fight the coronavirus outbreak, finding ways to help the community and customers improve health, save lives and manage the spread. These efforts didn't go unnoticed: SAS was also recently acknowledged as a Best Workplace for Innovators and one of People magazine's Companies That Care.

"By offering a supportive environment and a culture of trust, employees thrive and stay engaged with meaningful work that makes a difference in the world," said SAS CEO Jim Goodnight. "When the pandemic struck, we not only transitioned quickly to a safe remote-work posture, but we also created opportunities across the company to work on this critical problem."

SAS is well-known for encouraging employees to balance work and life through an array of programs and amenities such as on-site counselors, exceptional health care and fitness benefits, generous time off and flexible work options. SAS has continued these traditions by implementing virtual offerings of all these amenities and more to offer employees support ranging from career development and college planning to mental health and physical well-being.

SAS has been among the top workplaces in a number of countries, including: Australia, Austria, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the UK, the United Arab Emirates and the US. In addition, this year SAS was recognized as a Best Workplace across Asia and Europe.

"These organizations not only have succeeded at creating a high-trust, inclusive, global culture, they have met the historic challenges of the past year with inspiring, deeply human responses," said Michael Bush, CEO at Great Place to Work. "In the worst of times, the World's Best have given us hope for a better future."

Great Place to Work identifies the top organizations that create great workplaces around the world with the publication of the annual World's Best Workplaces list. To be eligible for the list, a company must be named to five or more national Best Workplaces™ lists across Great Place to Work's global offices, have 5,000 employees or more worldwide, and at least 40% of the company's workforce (or 5,000 employees) must be based outside of the country in which the company is headquartered. Companies also receive additional credit for their efforts to successfully create an excellent workplace culture in their worldwide locations. Candidates for this year's list will have appeared on national workplace lists published in 2019 and 2020.

