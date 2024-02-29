Workplace Innovators Take the Stage at 39th Annual ADP® Meeting of the Minds Conference

ROSELAND, N.J., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 39th annual ADP Meeting of the Minds conference, ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, recognized the efforts of five companies in transforming the workplace. These five leaders, Constellis, Valley National Bank (Valley Bank), PTC, Steve Madden, and Leisure Care, earned acclaim for their initiatives to harness the power of emerging technologies and create people-centric cultures to drive growth.

The awards are given to a select group of large employers that demonstrate excellence in HCM and lead the way in workplace innovation. Narrowed down to five companies reflecting agility; HCM innovation; talent and workplace culture; global capabilities; and diversity, equity and inclusion, these companies are recognized for their use of HCM technology to deliver strong results and drive positive change. For the past 39 years, ADP Meeting of the Minds has offered an exchange of inspiration and expertise, providing attendees with educational sessions, networking opportunities, an inside look at the latest ADP HCM technologies and recognition of best-in-class initiatives.

"As the pace of technological advancement and innovation continues to accelerate, new opportunities emerge to further shape and transform the world of work," said Kareem Rogers, president of National Account Services at ADP. "We are honored to celebrate these five organizations, that through their work with ADP, are IGNITING INNOVATION and redefining the role that effective HCM practices play in enabling business growth and success."

Agility at Work Award Winner: Constellis

This award honors an organization that has shown remarkable agility in the dynamic world of work, leading to enhanced efficiencies, optimal resource allocation and a thriving workforce. A provider of end-to-end risk management and comprehensive security solutions, Constellis works to make the world a safer place. As the company grew its footprint and acquired additional companies, its employee base quickly grew in tandem to approximately 13,500 employees. Constellis has worked with ADP to ensure a unified employee experience through standardizing its HR and payroll processes. Through employee self-service capabilities and digestible dashboards, Constellis has been able to improve accuracy and drive productivity, giving time back to its people to focus on driving the company's mission forward.

Culture at Work: Valley Bank

This award celebrates an organization that embraces diversity and drives sustained employee engagement through a dynamic, best-in-class workplace culture. A midsized regional bank, Valley Bank is focused on building strong relationships with its customers to support their financial wellness. This people-first mindset extends to its employees. Leaning into ADP's service and support, the bank has been able to further its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) journey, offering opportunities for employees to share their pronouns and gender identities, for instance. They've additionally centralized HR touchpoints like time and attendance, health and welfare benefits, and analytics and recruiting through ADP's mobile app, making it easy for employees to quickly address their needs.

Global Solutions at Work Award Winner: PTC

This award features a global organization that exemplifies leadership in human capital management by effectively harnessing cutting-edge technology and streamlining processes worldwide. PTC is a global software company that helps industrial and manufacturing companies achieve digital transformation. With over 7,000 global employees, the company aimed to centralize its payroll processes to improve accuracy and align with all local laws and regulations. This project has streamlined operations, driving productivity and reducing potential for manual error, giving PTC greater confidence in its compliance. Employees have embraced the new self-service capabilities, and the company is leveraging the data to drive its business decisions.

Innovation at Work Award Winner: Steve Madden

This award recognizes an organization that has demonstrated a commitment to driving workplace innovation. A wholesale and retail fashion company, Steven Madden is committed to innovating across all facets of its business. To elevate its HR function and realize its potential in driving business performance, the company leveraged ADP's HCM technology to customize its offerings to employees' needs, drive its reporting and analytics capabilities and reduce its carbon footprint by going paperless. Such transformation has enabled the company to onboard and pay new hires in real-time and give employees visibility and ownership in navigating benefits offerings. They've also gained greater visibility into their workforce, giving them additional data to continuously enhance how they manage and support their people.

Talent at Work Award Winner: Leisure Care

This award showcases an organization that consistently drives process advancements and performance throughout the talent journey, resulting in enhanced efficiencies, optimized resources and a better experience for candidates and employees. A senior living management company supporting retirement communities across the U.S., Leisure Care prides itself on having the right people in the right spots to provide its residents with exceptional care. Being able to offer a well-rounded benefits package and provide conveniences like employee mobile access and financial wellness tools is critical in their efforts to attract, retain and empower their employees. Leveraging ADP's talent offerings, Leisure Care has been able to tailor the experience it offers its people to help make their lives easier and support their needs.

