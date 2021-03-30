Workplace Mentorship Programs Have Been Hindered During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Taking an Even Bigger Toll on Women's Careers

To maximize odds of success, companies need to strive for having each and every employee fulfilled and motivated at work Tweet this

"To maximize their odds of success, companies need to strive for having each and every employee fulfilled and motivated at work," said Jack Altman, co-founder and CEO of Lattice and author of the soon to be released book People Strategy: How to Invest in People and Make Culture Your Competitive Advantage. "The fact that many women, and especially those with children, are struggling at such a disproportionate rate during the pandemic is very disheartening. Even before COVID-19, women were more likely to reduce their working hours, leave the workforce for extended periods or stop work entirely to raise their children – and the pandemic has only exacerbated this issue."

Lattice's survey also revealed that more than half (52%) of HR professionals have seen a decline in the number of people getting promoted – both men and women – since the pandemic began. Forty-two percent said that the rate of promotions stayed the same, suggesting that some businesses were trying to maintain their pre-pandemic plans, at least as far as career progression is concerned. However, the stagnation of promotions and reduced mentorship opportunities could make it even more difficult for women to eventually reach the executive ranks – and the lack of formal executive programs isn't helping. Only 69% of respondents said that their company has a program in place to ensure that more women make it to the executive level.

"On the heels of COVID, we need company leaders to step up and help support women at their organizations any way they can – whether that's through offering benefits tailored toward parents, clear paths to leadership roles, or a renewed focus on maintaining mentorship programs," Altman continued. "The pandemic has a dramatic impact on women at work, and it's going to take collective action to get back to where we were and beyond."

