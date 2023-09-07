Workplace Safety and Technological Advancements Fuel Projected Growth of Protective Textile Market to 2032

07 Sep, 2023, 06:00 ET
The "Protective Textile Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Material, By Application, By End-Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report
The global protective textile market is set to witness substantial growth, with an expected market size of USD 15.90 billion by 2032, according to a recent study. The report offers a comprehensive insight into the current dynamics of the market and presents an analysis of future growth prospects.
One of the primary drivers of this growth is the increasing focus on workplace safety, accompanied by stricter safety regulations. The rise in fatal accidents in hazardous work environments has led to a growing demand for protective textiles. Innovations in materials and technology have played a crucial role in the development of new protective textiles, offering enhanced protection and comfort. These textiles are designed to be lightweight and breathable, ensuring greater comfort for wearers.
Furthermore, the protective textile market is characterized by intense competition, with both established players and newcomers introducing innovative products to meet evolving customer demands. As industries increasingly recognize the significance of workplace safety and invest in protective textiles to safeguard their workers, the market is expected to continue its growth trajectory.
For example, Honeywell, a leading company, offers a wide range of protective textile products, including gloves, clothing, and footwear, catering to industries such as oil and gas, construction, and transportation.
The protective textile market encompasses various product categories, including flame-resistant, chemical-resistant, and ballistic-resistant clothing, which find applications in sectors such as healthcare, defense, oil and gas, and construction. The market's growth is further propelled by stringent safety regulations, a heightened emphasis on workplace safety, and a rising number of fatal accidents in hazardous work environments. Additionally, advancements in materials and technology have paved the way for innovative protective textiles that offer superior protection and comfort.
Key Market Dynamics:
Drivers and Opportunities:
- Growing importance of safety and security at workplaces.
- Technological development and superior quality of protective textiles compared to regular textiles.
Restraints and Challenges:
- Higher production costs.
Companies Mentioned:
- Ansell Limited
- 3M Company
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Dow
- Keppler Inc
- Sion Industries NV
- Teijin Limited
- E. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company
- SOLVAY
- Milliken & Company
- W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.
- Respirex
- DyStar Group
- ARGAR S.r.l
- Marina Textil S.L.
- International Envirogaurd
- Royal Tencate NV
- Kimberly Clark Corp.
Protective Textile Market Report Highlights:
- The Aramid and blends segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to properties such as heat resistance, strength, and durability, making it suitable for military, aerospace, and firefighting applications.
- The thermal segment held the highest market share in 2022 due to the increasing demand for flame-resistant and durable textiles with breathable properties, finding applications across various sectors.
- The healthcare segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing medical hygiene standards, and the need to protect healthcare workers and patients, leading to higher demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
- The Asia Pacific region led the market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, driven by the industrial development in emerging countries, resulting in increased demand for protective textiles.
The author has segmented the protective textile market report based on material, application, end-use, and region:
Protective Textile, Material Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032):
- Aramid & Blends
- Polyamide
- Laminated Polyesters
- Cotton Fibers
- Polyolefin & Blends
- Others
Protective Textile, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032):
- Mechanical
- Thermal
- Electrical
- Chemical
- Radiation
- Others
Protective Textile, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032):
- Defence
- Manufacturing and Construction
- Mining
- Oil and Gas
- Space Exploration
- Healthcare
- Emergency Services
- Others
Protective Textile, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032):
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Key Attributes:
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
118
|
Forecast Period
|
2023 - 2032
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|
$9.26 billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|
$15.9 billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
6.2 %
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
