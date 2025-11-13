Workshop Debuts Four New AI Features, Positioning Itself as the Clear Leader in AI for Internal Communications

With today's launch, Workshop becomes one of the first platforms to use AI not just to write internal content, but to streamline the entire workflow behind it — from drafting and design to searching, summarizing, and analyzing employee engagement.

Combined under the evolving umbrella of Workshop AI, these new capabilities represent one of the industry's most comprehensive, purpose-built applications of artificial intelligence for internal communications teams.

"Most companies spend more time communicating with their employees than with their customers — yet almost no one is building AI tools specifically for that work," said Rick Knudtson, Workshop CEO & Co-Founder. "Internal comms deserves its own AI moment. These new features are another step toward giving communicators tools designed just for them."

Four new features reshaping AI for internal comms

1. Full-message drafting inside Workshop's editor

Internal comms teams can generate complete messages tailored to their tone, audience, and use case from right within the email editor. (Plus, you can generate subject lines and translate your emails in just a click, as well!)

2. Instant AI image generation

Communicators can create on-brand graphics simply by describing what they need, removing one of the biggest bottlenecks in visual internal storytelling.

3. AI semantic search for media and past campaigns

Instead of exact file names, Workshop AI understands intent — surfacing the right asset even if all you remember is "that one photo of the CEO with a bunch of balloons."

4. Plain-language performance insights

Workshop AI translates campaign analytics into quick summaries written like an analyst's report, eliminating spreadsheets and manual reporting (and they're perfect for sharing with execs).

All four features are available today, with no setup required.

The releases fall under the company's evolving umbrella of Workshop AI — a long-term strategy to help internal communicators work with more clarity, speed, and confidence. Though the name is new, the approach isn't: AI has quietly shaped Workshop's product for years, powering writing assistance, translations, analytics summaries, and everyday workflow shortcuts.

Why AI for internal communications is an underserved opportunity

Internal communications teams face growing expectations: more updates, more channels, more visibility into impact. The work is high-volume, high-context, and often repetitive — making it a natural fit for AI.

Yet almost all major AI advancements have focused on marketing, sales, or engineering — not the communications discipline that reaches every employee, every week.

"Internal comms has always been high impact and high volume — the perfect environment for AI to genuinely help," said Jamie Bell, Chief Marketing Officer at Workshop. "But communicators need AI that understands trust, tone, and context. That's what we're building."

Workshop AI is designed to meet that moment, grounding its capabilities in three core pillars:

Content generation to move from blank page to polished message faster.

to move from blank page to polished message faster. Data insights to help teams understand what's resonating and why.

to help teams understand what's resonating and why. Workflow magic to quietly simplify recurring tasks throughout the day.

With more than 250 million employee messages sent through the platform to date, Workshop has one of the industry's most robust data sets for understanding communication patterns, informing how Workshop AI continues to evolve.

Where Workshop AI is headed

Workshop is already developing additional capabilities across content, insights, and workflow, including:

Conversational analytics that help teams explore engagement data through natural questions.

that help teams explore engagement data through natural questions. The Workshop AI agent , a creative partner for building entire emails or pages from idea to completion.

, a creative partner for building entire emails or pages from idea to completion. Predictive insights that identify email fatigue or content saturation before they impact engagement.

These future releases build on Workshop's commitment to making internal communications simpler, smarter, and more strategic.

About Workshop

Workshop is an internal communications platform built to help teams create, send, and measure employee messages with clarity and ease. The platform pairs clean design with practical tools, powerful analytics, and an AI-infused workflow designed specifically for internal communicators. Workshop is used by more than 600 organizations and has powered over 250 million internal messages to date.

To learn more or see Workshop AI in action, visit useworkshop.com/ai/ .



SOURCE Workshop