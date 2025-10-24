Workshop launches Journeys: automate employee comms with ease

Modern internal comms made simple — no-code automation that keeps messages timely, consistent, and confidently on brand.

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workshop has announced Journeys, an easy-to-use builder that automates on-brand employee email sequences — from onboarding to reminders to birthdays — so the right message lands at exactly the right moment.

Built for internal comms, HR, marketing, and other non-technical teams, Journeys takes care of everything behind the scenes — timing, delivery lists, and tracking — giving you hours back each week while keeping your people connected and informed.

"Journeys is automation that actually feels human. It takes the tedious, time-sensitive parts of internal comms — onboarding, reminders, celebrations — and runs them automatically, exactly when they should happen," said co-founder and CEO Rick Knudtson. "You set it once, and Workshop handles the rest. It's how teams stay consistent, personal, and on-brand without spending hours managing send times or lists."

Smarter automation, zero complexity

Journeys makes it easy to:

Automate onboarding, reminders, birthdays, and more in minutes — no coding or IT support needed.

in minutes — no coding or IT support needed. Deliver at the perfect time so every message feels personal and on schedule.

so every message feels personal and on schedule. Sync with your HRIS to send messages automatically based on key dates or changes (hire date, anniversary, promotion).

to send messages automatically based on key dates or changes (hire date, anniversary, promotion). Track engagement across every step with open and click analytics built right in.

Journeys is included on every Workshop plan — with options for manual or automatic enrollments depending on your setup. Whether you're a growing startup or a global enterprise, it scales right alongside your team. It's one of many features that help organizations automate employee onboarding and improve employee engagement with email.

Built from real customer feedback

The idea for Journeys came directly from Workshop's community of internal comms pros who wanted a better way to handle recurring communications. By listening to their needs, Workshop turned a daily pain point into a beautifully simple tool that helps teams save time and deliver moments that matter.

Discover Journeys

Journeys is available now to all Workshop customers.

To see how it works — and how it can simplify your comms calendar for good — visit https://useworkshop.co/journeys to request a demo!

Workshop is an email-first internal communications platform that helps teams engage employees, elevate content, streamline comms, and measure impact. Trusted by 600+ organizations (from national non-profits to Fortune 500 companies), Workshop moves internal comms into a purpose-built global tool to help organizations create on-brand emails, newsletters, CEO updates, HR communications, and urgent SMS alerts that employees actually read. Featuring AI-assisted creation and optimization, smart segmentation, calendar and planning tools, personalization, and automated journeys, Workshop helps companies make sure the right message reaches the right audience at the right time and in the right place. Workshop also works well with Outlook, Slack, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, and leading HRIS/directory systems. Based in Omaha, Workshop's mission is to help teams communicate with intent and create more happy Mondays.

