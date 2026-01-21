WorkSpan and Work4Flow launch CRM Partner Ecosystem Management

WorkSpan.AI delivers AI-Powered Partner Intelligence and Seamless Co-Selling Capabilities for CRM within ServiceNow

CUPERTINO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkSpan, the leading AI-powered partner ecosystem management platform, today announced its partnership with Work4Flow to deliver WorkSpan.AI on the ServiceNow Store. The new application brings WorkSpan's powerful partner intelligence and co-selling capabilities directly into ServiceNow's Customer and Sales Order Management (SOM) environment and was delivered on an accelerated timeline, enabling enterprises to quickly operationalize CRM-driven partner motions and accelerate revenue through strategic partnerships.

The WorkSpan.AI for ServiceNow application addresses a critical need for Partner Business Managers and Account Executives who require real-time partner intelligence within the context of their accounts and opportunities. The solution introduces the Partner Advantage Card (PAC) directly into ServiceNow, providing users with instant access to partner value propositions, incentive programs, strategic plays, Partner Business Manager contacts, and AI-recommended next-best actions.

Key Capabilities Include:

AI-Powered Seller Activation : Native integration with ServiceNow CRM delivers contextual partner insights on every ServiceNow account and opportunity for the seller using AI agents tailored to specific partner ecosystems (AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, GSIs, and resellers)





: Native integration with ServiceNow CRM delivers contextual partner insights on every ServiceNow account and opportunity for the seller using AI agents tailored to specific partner ecosystems (AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, GSIs, and resellers) AI-Powered Partner Automation: Bi-directional co-sell referral workflows enable Account Executives to send outbound co-sell opportunities to partners and receive inbound referrals from hyperscalers and partner ecosystems, all within ServiceNow. In the near future, we plan to connect ServiceNow orders directly to hyperscaler private offers through AWS Marketplace, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling customers to leverage cloud commitments and streamline





Bi-directional co-sell referral workflows enable Account Executives to send outbound co-sell opportunities to partners and receive inbound referrals from hyperscalers and partner ecosystems, all within ServiceNow. In the near future, we plan to connect ServiceNow orders directly to hyperscaler private offers through AWS Marketplace, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling customers to leverage cloud commitments and streamline AI-Powered Partner Attribution: Maintains a unified view of engagements and joint opportunities across partner ecosystems with automatic synchronization of deal stages, notes, close dates, and partner metadata for pipeline reviews that are trusted.

"This partnership with Work4Flow represents a significant milestone in making partner ecosystem management truly native to ServiceNow," said Amit Sinha, Co-founder and President at WorkSpan. "Enterprises using ServiceNow CRM can now leverage the full power of their partner ecosystems without leaving their primary CRM and sales order management platform. This seamless integration accelerates co-selling motions and unlocks new revenue opportunities through strategic partnerships."

"Enterprises are rethinking CRM as an AI-powered operating model, not just a system replacement," said Sanjay Gupta, CEO of Work4Flow. "At Work4Flow, we specialize in establishing AI-ready CRM data foundations that support end-to-end Lead-to-Cash and CPQ processes on ServiceNow. That same foundation underpins our Salesforce-to-ServiceNow CRM Migration Accelerator , and it's what enabled us to partner with WorkSpan and deliver this application on an accelerated timeline, building a production-grade solution that embeds partner intelligence directly into ServiceNow CRM workflows and aligns CRM, partner ecosystems, and AI execution."

The certified application is built on ServiceNow's scoped app framework and was delivered through a rapid, execution-focused engagement, ensuring security, scalability, and compliance with ServiceNow best practices. Phase 1 delivers immediate value through embedded partner intelligence, while future phases will expand agentic AI capabilities and deepen integration with ServiceNow's AI ecosystem.

The WorkSpan for ServiceNow application is now available in the ServiceNow Store. For more information, visit www.WorkSpan.AI .

About WorkSpan: WorkSpan is the leading partner ecosystem management platform, enabling enterprises to drive revenue through strategic partnerships. The company's solutions power co-selling, marketplace integration, and partner collaboration for leading global enterprises.

About Work4Flow: Work4Flow specializes in building certified enterprise applications for the ServiceNow platform, helping leading software companies extend their capabilities into the ServiceNow ecosystem. Work4Flow accelerates AI adoption on ServiceNow by making it fast, scalable, and data-ready; through data readiness, platform optimization, and purpose-built accelerators designed for real enterprise scale.

Media Contact:

Work4Flow

Sanjay K. Gupta

+1 408-839-2810

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Work4Flow Inc