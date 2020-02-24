WorkWave Agency's Lead Accelerator Program Empowers Small to Midsize Service Companies to Grow Their Businesses

HOLMDEL, NJ, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave®, a provider of cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a service business's life cycle, announces WorkWave Agency's new Lead Accelerator Program, a comprehensive marketing program designed to generate more leads, win new customers, and grow revenue for small and midsize service businesses. Effective lead generation and marketing programs have long been problematic for service companies with busy owners that might not have the time, expertise, or internal resources to effectively market their company. WorkWave's Lead Accelerator Program is designed to provide these companies with a strategic marketing partner to design and execute successful seasonal marketing plans that generate more sales and win more customers.

"Our customers know they must be good at online marketing to grow and survive, but for many, they don't understand the complexities of how to compete online," said David F. Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave. "The Lead Accelerator Program helps them address these challenges by creating a plan and a digital presence that delivers real leads, helps them get new customers, and allows them to leverage WorkWave's marketing software to show tangible, meaningful results. This is what we are committed to doing: giving our customers the tools they need to generate revenue, increase their profitability, and dominate their local markets."

The program is focused on four key components:

Tailored Seasonal Marketing Campaigns - Campaigns based on season, service, and offer, including customized email, digital banner ad, direct mail, and door hanger templates.

Mobile-Responsive Websites - A company website designed to convert website visits to leads and improve website traffic through SEO optimization.

Google Search Optimization and Suite of Products - Google Guaranteed, Google AdWords, Google My Business, Google Analytics, and Google Search Console integrated into the website and user experience to increase lead flow.

WorkWave Integration - Integrate with WorkWave's leading marketing applications, including Online Reviews, Marketing Automation, Service Reports, and Online Payments, to increase efficiency and effectiveness.

Mark Constantino, President of Arkadia Pest Control, says, "Partnering with WorkWave Agency was an absolute game changer! Their highly professional and proficient team has helped grow my business by over 40 percent within the last two years alone! Arkadia - Eco Pest Control is now one of the fastest growing companies in the pest management industry, and I owe a huge chunk of that growth to WorkWave Agency. As a business owner, it is critical that I am able to continually grow and market my business and our eco-sensitive service brand to the masses, and by working with the WorkWave team, I have been able to not only remain competitive in my local market, but also create a true brand identity for my company. This partnership has been essential to the growth of Arkadia, and we are so excited to see what the future holds!"

The Lead Accelerator Program reflects WorkWave's deep understanding of local buyer behavior and is tailored to each company's location and goals. As WorkWave customers within the program grow, the program scales with their business, providing them with the tools and methods that help small businesses become midsize, and midsize become large, along with the confidence of a trusted partner at their side.

About WorkWave

WorkWave empowers service-oriented companies to reach their full potential through scalable, cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a business life cycle. We are a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last mile delivery. WorkWave is unique in that it offers its customers solutions that support the full service lifecycle, providing businesses with everything from brand awareness and digital marketing to sales, service and the customer experience. Through versatile software solutions, strategic business advice, and a broad network of partners, WorkWave goes beyond just software - we are a partner in enabling our customers to reach their full potential at each stage of their business journey. WorkWave is a division of global enterprise applications provider IFS. For more information, visit www.workwave.com.

