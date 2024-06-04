WorkWave Appoints Kevin Kemmerer as CEO

Kemmerer will be instrumental in leading the company into its next stages of growth, while continuing to ensure it is delivering industry-leading solutions to its customers.

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave® , a leading provider of SaaS software solutions that support every stage of a field service business's life cycle, today announced its appointment of Kevin Kemmerer as CEO, in an effort to accelerate its business growth and focus on delivering best-in-class solutions to its customers and the industries it serves. Kemmerer joins WorkWave on the heels of his role as CEO at Brightly Software, an enterprise asset management company, which was acquired by Siemens in 2022 .

"WorkWave's journey over the last three years has been very impressive, quadrupling the company in size while expanding margins and acquiring multiple industry-leading companies," said Jesper Andersen, Executive Chairman of the Board at WorkWave. "We strongly believe in the company and the market opportunity, and we feel Kevin's expertise, leadership and passion will enable WorkWave to continue to accelerate growth and serve its customers with the best software and services available."

Kemmerer has over 30 years of experience in software and has been instrumental in leading and growing a broad range of high-quality software businesses throughout his career. He has sat on numerous boards of directors, held positions within software consultancy organizations and has extensive experience working with private equity firms. His strong product background, combined with his passion for technologies that help solve problems in the most efficient ways, will take WorkWave into its next stages of growth as it prioritizes delivering customers solutions that help solve the industry's biggest challenges.

"I am honored to be joining a company that has so much potential to bring value to its customers and the overall markets it serves," said Kemmerer. "WorkWave excels in creating tailored solutions for specific verticals while also leveraging common service components across different sectors — a pioneering approach in our industry. The passion and expertise of the WorkWave team have truly impressed me, and I am confident that together we can continue to realize our vision and drive success for our customers and the industries we serve."

Kemmerer steps into the role following David F. Giannetto, who will remain in an advisory role, using his deep knowledge and experience across field service to support this transition.

As a field service software industry leader for over 40 years, WorkWave delivers technology and services to help field service companies grow their business, service their customers, and maximize their money. Its solutions support every stage of a business life cycle, including marketing, sales, service delivery, customer interaction, and financial transactions. WorkWave is a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, security, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last-mile delivery.

