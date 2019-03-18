WorkWave Appoints David Giannetto as Chief Operating Officer

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave ®, a leading provider of software solutions for the service and last-mile delivery industries, today announced the appointment of David Giannetto as Chief Operating Officer of WorkWave, based in the company's Holmdel, New Jersey office.

David's extensive experience across software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud, service, performance management and emerging technology will allow him to further align the WorkWave functions that touch customer needs (product, marketing, engineering, sales, services, support) in a strategic way. This will enable the company to continue to enhance its customer experience, while also delivering innovative and forward-looking solutions to the service industry.

"I am thrilled to welcome David to our leadership team. With more than 25 years of bottom-line responsibility growing business-oriented service and technology companies, his arrival will enable us to continue to grow as a company, while providing the service industry with best-in-class SaaS solutions," said Marne Martin, CEO of WorkWave. "The insights and expertise he brings to the table will help further our position as the dominant SMB SaaS solution for the pest vertical and other service industries."

"I am really looking forward to joining a company that has such tremendous potential across the SaaS software space," said David. "My goal is to ensure that we as a company are delivering innovative and versatile technology solutions that exceed the needs of field service companies, while also developing strategies that will support company growth and success across departments and functions."

David is a respected thought leader, published author, keynote speaker and frequent writer for national magazines. He authored two books, Big Social Mobile, How Digital Initiatives Can Reshape the Enterprise and Drive Business Results, and was co-author of The Performance Power Grid, The Proven Method to Create and Sustain Superior Organizational Performance. He was also a former columnist with UBusiness Review, Strictly Marketing Magazine and the American Management Association.

About WorkWave

WorkWave provides comprehensive service management solutions that connect every facet of a business through its unified, easy-to-use platforms. The company's suite of solutions allows field service professionals across industries to easily attribute and automate sales and marketing activities, improve back office efficiency and increase their visibility into field operations through its mobile solutions. WorkWave's platforms provide over 7,000 customers an unprecedented level of business insight and information, enabling them to increase efficiency, increase revenue and provide an exceptional customer experience. Founded in 1984, WorkWave has been recognized with multiple awards for its outstanding products, growth and culture, including the Inc. 5000, SaaS Awards, IT World Awards and Best Place to Work by NJBiz and Inc. Magazine. For more information, visit www.workwave.com .

