WorkWave Launches Fully-Integrated and Seamless Payment Processing, WorkWave Payments - the Only Solution of its Kind in the Market

Holmdel, N.J., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave®, a provider of cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a service business's lifecycle, today announces the launch of WorkWave PaymentsTM, a streamlined, PCI Level 1 certified payment solution seamlessly integrated into both WorkWave PestPac® and WorkWave ServiceTM solutions. Customers now have, for the first time in the service industry, a field service software provider undertaking PCI compliance and underwriting, in-house, in order to deliver the best and most flexible user experience in the industry. WorkWave Payments also opens the door to exciting new payment options that will meet the demands of today's convenience-seeking consumers.

WorkWave Payments is the new industry standard to enable service-oriented companies to deliver the best experience to their customers by not only offering simplified and transparent pricing, but also by providing a dedicated support team committed to faster payment-related issue resolution times. Its additional benefits include:

One flat processing rate for all card payment types, including American Express

Simplified daily net payouts

Elimination of Cards on File, PCI Compliance, and Account Updater Service fees

No setup or monthly subscription fees

"In an effort to continue to exceed our customers' needs, we wanted to simplify their payments process by providing them with one integrated platform, one point of contact, and one secure way to pay," said Marne Martin, CEO of WorkWave. "With Workwave Payments, customer service specialists will be dedicated to supporting payment needs in a personalized way, providing our customers with the tools they need to more efficiently manage their payments, improve cash flow and deliver a superior customer experience."

Focused on security, WorkWave Payments is certified PCI Level 1 compliant, the highest level PCI standard mandated by the card brands and administered by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council. WorkWave Payments users are able to accept POS debit cards, Mastercard,® Visa,® American Express® and Discover®, as well as ACH/eCheck transactions. Google Pay, Apple Pay and other options will also be available in future releases.

For more details and to find out how to get started with WorkWave Payments, please visit our website at https://www.workwave.com/payments/.

Media Contact:

Brittany Boyle

Strategic Communications Manager, WorkWave

Email: bboyle@workwave.com

Phone: 800-762-0301 x617

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/workwave/r/workwave-launches-fully-integrated-and-seamless-payment-processing--workwave-payments--the-only-solu,c2896426

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/workwave/i/workwave-payments-,c2677290 WorkWave Payments

SOURCE WorkWave